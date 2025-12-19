Seguridad
Dos sospechosos del asesinato del futbolista Mario Pineida reciben prisión preventiva

El entierro del lateral de Barcelona SC se realizará la tarde de este viernes en Daule.

   
    Lugar donde fue asesinado Mario Pineida, futbolista de Barcelona SC.( API )
Cristian P. G. y Jimnery P. B., sospechosos del asesinato de Mario Pineida, futbolista de Barcelona SC, y una mujer en Samanes, norte de Guayaquil, recibieron prisión preventiva.

Los dos sujetos pasarán en la cárcel mientras se desarrollan las investigaciones, determinar si efectivamente participaron en el hecho violento y cuáles fueron las motivaciones.

Cámaras de seguridad registraron cómo la tarde del miércoles, dos sicarios dispararon a Pineida y Guisella Fernández, quienes se encontraban comprando en un local de cárnicos.

Luego, los gatilleros huyeron en motocicletas, pero cámaras de seguridad ayudaron a dar con su paradero.

La velación del futbolista de Barcelona SC se realizó el 18 de diciembre en el Parque de la Paz Aurora, en Daule. Acudieron compañeros de su equipo e incluso del rival de patio, Emelec.

El entierro se realizará en el mismo lugar este 19 de diciembre desde las 16:00.

