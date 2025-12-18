Seguridad
¿Quien era Guisella Fernández, la mujer asesinada junto a Mario Pineida?

Dos sicarios los acribillaron en una carnicería de Samanes 4, en el norte de Guayaquil. En la escena del crimen se encontraron 17 restos de bala.

   
    Fernández era de nacionalidad peruana y tenía 39 años.( Captura de video )
Guisella Fernández Ramírez fue la mujer asesinada este miércoles 17 de diciembre junto con el futbolista de Barcelona Sporting Club (BSC), Mario Pineida. Dos sicarios los acribillaron en una carnicería de Samanes 4, en el norte de Guayaquil. En la escena del crimen se encontraron 17 restos de bala. Los atacantes se dirigieron directamente a la pareja, según registró una cámara de videovigilancia del negocio.

Fernández era de nacionalidad peruana y tenía 39 años. La Policía Nacional indicó que la mujer era pareja sentimental de Pineida.

Lea también: Un hombre fue detenido por el asesinato de Mario Pineida, informa Segura EP

Según información preliminar, la extranjera tenía un negocio de venta de celulares en el sector de La Bahía, en el centro de Guayaquil. En el sitio web de la Superintendencia de Compañías consta que fue accionista en tres empresas: una dedicada a la venta de celulares y accesorios, otra dedicada a las representaciones deportivas y otra cuya actividad principal fueron los viveros. Las tres están en proceso de disolución.

Por otra parte, en el portal de la Función Judicial, consta que enfrentó procesos por pago de haberes laborales y desahucio. Este último por no desalojar una vivienda en la ciudadela La Joya, en Daule. Asimismo, en la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) consta una denuncia en su contra por falta de afiliación al IESS.

De manera extraoficial, Ecuavisa conoció que Fernández habría sido amenazada.

Por otra parte, Mario Alberto Pineida Martínez, de 33 años, había sido denunciado en 2019 por presunta falsificación y uso de documento falso.

Revise además: El fútbol ecuatoriano lamenta el fallecimiento de Mario Pineida

Ataque dirigido

Pineida y Fernández llegaron a la carnicería en una camioneta. La madre del jugador los acompañaba, quien resultó herida durante la balacera. Las víctimas habían llegado a buscar una pierna de chancho para las festividades.

Fueron dos los sicarios que dispararon, según consta en un video difundido este jueves. Los criminales huyeron en dos motos. Al menos uno de los vehículos fue localizado y hay un sospechoso detenido, de acuerdo a lo informado por Segura EP.

