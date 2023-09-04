Seguridad
04 sep 2023 , 20:34

La situación judicial del exasambleísta Peter Calo podría resolverse el 5 de septiembre

Redacción

El exlegislador es procesado por el presunto delito de violación a una joven de 19 años.

  • La situación judicial del exasambleísta Peter Calo podría resolverse el 5 de septiembre
    El exlegislador permanece en prisión preventiva desde el pasad o16 de mayo de 2023. ( Foto: Asamblea Nacional )
La audiencia de juicio del exasambleísta Peter Calo se retomará en la Corte Nacional de Justicia a las 08:15 del 5 de septiembre de 2023. Esto luego que la diligencia se suspendiera casi 10 horas después de instalarse el lunes, 4 de septiembre.

Lea también: Peter Calo: prisión preventiva para asambleísta de Pachakutik, investigado por presunta violación

En el primer día de audiencia, que se realiza de forma reservada, asistió la fiscal general Diana Salazar. La institución que ella lidera presentó 10 testimonios, entre testigos y peritos, dentro del proceso por presunto delito de violación de Peter Calo hacia una joven de 19 años.

La diligencia fue convocada por la jueza de la Corte Nacional de Justicia, Daniela Camacho, mientras que los jueces Felipe Córdova, Byron Guillén y Luis Rivera integran el tribunal.

Sobre el presunto delito de violación

El pasado 26 de abril, la Fiscalía General del Estado informó que el exlegislador fue detenido, en flagrancia, por presunta violación a una joven de 19 años. Ella habría acudido a una entrevista de trabajo en una hostal ubicada en el centro-norte de Quito.

Le recomendamos: Un hombre en presunto estado de embriaguez saltó la baranda de seguridad en la vía Cuenca -Azogues y murió atropellado

Tras su aprehensión, la jueza Daniela Camacho le prohibió la salida del país y le ordenó presentarse ante la autoridad dos veces por semana. También debía usar un dispositivo de vigilancia electrónica (grillete) y ordenó la retención de fondos por USD 400 000.

Pero Calo se retiró el grillete, mismo que fue hallado en la av. Morán Valverde, en el sur de Quito, el 15 de mayo de 2023. A partir de allí, el hombre permanece detenido en la Cárcel 4 mientras avanza la investigación del caso y se resuelve su situación legal.

