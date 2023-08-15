Seguridad
15 ago 2023

Peter Calo seguirá en prisión preventiva tras negativa de medidas cautelares

Redacción

El exasambleísta por Pachakutik es investigado por presunto delito de violación a una joven de 19 años.

    El exasambleísta Peter Calo durante la presentación del Proyecto de Ley de Transporte Comunitario. ( Foto: Asamblea Nacional )
Un tribunal de la Corte Nacional de Justicia negó, nuevamente, el pedido de sustitución de medida cautelar solicitado por el exasambleísta Peter Calo. Él es investigado por presunto delito de violación a una joven de 19 años.

La audiencia del caso fue reservada y contó con la presencia de la fiscal General, Diana Salazar. Inició el lunes, 14 de agosto, pero se retomó la mañana del martes 15; este día se conoció la resolución.

Con la decisión de la sala, Calo continuará detenido en la Cárcel 4, en el norte de Quito. Allí permanece desde el 16 de mayo, luego de ser detenido por las autoridades la tarde del 15 del mismo mes, tras retirarse el grillete electrónico que portaba por orden judicial desde abril de 2023.

Sobre el caso de presunta violación

El pasado 26 de abril, la Fiscalía General del Estado informó que el exlegislador fue detenido, en flagrancia, por presunta violación a una joven de 19 años. Ella habría acudido a una entrevista de trabajo.

Tras su aprehensión, la jueza Daniela Camacho le prohibió la salida del país y debía presentarse ante la autoridad dos veces por semana. También debía usar un dispositivo de vigilancia electrónica (grillete) y ordenó la retención de fondos por USD 400 000.

Pero Calo se retiró el grillete, mismo que fue hallado en la av. Morán Valverde, en el sur de Quito, el 15 de mayo de 2023. A partir de allí, el hombre permanece detenido en la Cárcel 4 mientras avanza la investigación del caso y se resuelve su situación legal.

