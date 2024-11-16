Seguridad
16 nov 2024 , 12:10

Siete personas murieron tras el volcamiento de un bus en la vía Ventanas-Quevedo

El reporte preliminar señala otras 22 personas heridas luego de que el bus perdiera pista y se volcara.

   
  • Siete personas murieron tras el volcamiento de un bus en la vía Ventanas-Quevedo
    Un bus de transporte interprovincial se volcó la madrugada del 16 de noviembre.( Internet )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un siniestro de tránsito de gran magnitud se registró la madrugada del 16 de noviembre en la vía E-25 Ventanas-Quevedo, sector El Lechugal, en Los Ríos. Al menos siete personas murieron y otras 22 resultaron heridas, según el reporte preliminar, luego de que el bus interprovincial en el que se movilizaban perdiera pista y se volcara.

El ECU 911 recibió la alerta y coordinó la atención con personal de la Comisión de Tránsito del Ecuador (CTE), la Coordinación Zonal de Salud 5 y el Cuerpo de Bomberos de la localidad.

LEA: 51 agentes de la Comisión de Tránsito han sido cesados por corrupción en los últimos 11 meses

El personal de la CTE detalló que cuatro de los 22 heridos son menores de edad que son atendidos en una casa de salud en Quevedo. Los fallecidos, mientras tanto, fueron trasladados a la morgue de Ventanas.

De forma extraoficial se conoció que el conductor del bus huyó del lugar antes de que llegaran las autoridades.

Temas
heridos
volcamiento
siniestro de tránsito
accidente bus
CTE
Ecuador
Quevedo
Ventanas
Noticias
Recomendadas