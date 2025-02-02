El secuestro extorsivo apunta a la clase media, no solo a gente de alto perfil económico, en Ecuador

Las bandas delictivas han encontrado en los secuestros extorsivos una importante fuente de ingresos económicos y estos se han incrementado de forma alarmante, a escala nacional. Una muestra de aquello es que 166 casos confirmados de este delito se reportaron en 2020 y se dispararon a 1 876 el año pasado, según las estadísticas de la Fiscalía General a las que Ecuavisa.com tuvo acceso.

Asimismo, en los últimos cinco años se han dado 4 251 denuncias y existe una tendencia al alza. Guayas es la provincia que concentra la mayor cantidad con 2 249 desde el 2020 hasta el año pasado. Le siguen Los Ríos, Pichincha, Santo Domingo, Imbabura y Manabí (ver mapa de cifras de abajo).

Las autoridades han establecido que, en la actualidad, es más frecuente que los grupos delictivos también atacan a personas de clase media o baja como estudiantes, taxistas, conductores de buses, profesionales o pequeños comerciantes y no solamente a dueños de negocios grandes o empresarios como era habitual antes.

Un ejemplo de esa realidad es lo que pasó con Luis C., José C., Fabián C. y Segundo V., quienes fueron sentenciados a 17 años y cuatro meses de cárcel por el secuestro extorsivo de dos alumnos universitarios, la noche del 15 de febrero de 2024, en Latacunga. La resolución fue dictada por un Tribunal de Garantías Penales de Cotopaxi, el pasado 30 de enero.

¿Cómo se dio el caso? Ambos chicos salieron de clases y esperaban un bus, en la Panamericana Sur, para trasladarse a Quito. De pronto y de la nada, un vehículo con cuatro individuos se detuvo en la vía y les ofrecieron llevarlos a la capital.

Aceptaron sin saber que iban a pasar la peor noche de sus vidas. Cuando llegaron al Fuerte Militar Patria, los ocupantes del carro los amenazaron con un arma de fuego y les colocaron cuchillos en el cuello. Les ataron las manos y los delincuentes se comunicaron con las familias para exigirles que paguen USD 500 dólares por el rescate de cada joven. Les amenazaron que, si no depositaban lo que pedían, los matarían.

Los chicos permanecieron secuestrados durante tres horas hasta que sus familias lograron reunir una parte del dinero y lo depositaron. Finalmente, ellos fueron abandonadas en Pujilí. Estaban golpeadas y heridas.

Los parientes de los universitarios denunciaron el incidente y con la ayuda del ECU 911 se ubicó el celular de una de las víctimas, cuya señal indicaba como referencia el redondel de Pujilí. Al acudir a ese lugar, los policías identificaron a los cuatro procesados, quienes, al notar la presencia policial, intentaron huir.

Lanzaron por la ventana del vehículo los objetos sustraídos, pero finalmente fueron apresados en delito flagrante. Durante la audiencia de juicio, Fiscalía presentó el testimonio de una de las víctimas directas, el de dos indirectas (familiares), y el de la médico legista que detalló las lesiones causadas por las agresiones.

También testificó el perito que elaboró el informe de reconocimiento del lugar de los hechos y evidencias: dinero, teléfonos celulares, un destornillador y otros objetos sustraídos. Con esa información y pruebas, los cuatro individuos fueron sentenciados.

