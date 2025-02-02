Seguridad
02 feb 2025 , 12:10

El secuestro extorsivo apunta a la clase media, no solo a gente de alto perfil económico, en Ecuador

Las víctimas ya no son solo empresarios, ganaderos o dueños de grandes negocios como antes. Ahora pueden ser estudiantes, taxistas, profesionales, pequeños comerciantes, etc. Según datos de la Fiscalía General, 166 casos confirmados de este delito se reportaron en 2020 y el año pasado se dispararon a 1 876.

   
    Imagen referencial generada con IA de un secuestro extorsivo.
user placeholder

Redacción
Las bandas delictivas han encontrado en los secuestros extorsivos una importante fuente de ingresos económicos y estos se han incrementado de forma alarmante, a escala nacional. Una muestra de aquello es que 166 casos confirmados de este delito se reportaron en 2020 y se dispararon a 1 876 el año pasado, según las estadísticas de la Fiscalía General a las que Ecuavisa.com tuvo acceso.

Asimismo, en los últimos cinco años se han dado 4 251 denuncias y existe una tendencia al alza. Guayas es la provincia que concentra la mayor cantidad con 2 249 desde el 2020 hasta el año pasado. Le siguen Los Ríos, Pichincha, Santo Domingo, Imbabura y Manabí (ver mapa de cifras de abajo).

Las autoridades han establecido que, en la actualidad, es más frecuente que los grupos delictivos también atacan a personas de clase media o baja como estudiantes, taxistas, conductores de buses, profesionales o pequeños comerciantes y no solamente a dueños de negocios grandes o empresarios como era habitual antes.

Un ejemplo de esa realidad es lo que pasó con Luis C., José C., Fabián C. y Segundo V., quienes fueron sentenciados a 17 años y cuatro meses de cárcel por el secuestro extorsivo de dos alumnos universitarios, la noche del 15 de febrero de 2024, en Latacunga. La resolución fue dictada por un Tribunal de Garantías Penales de Cotopaxi, el pasado 30 de enero.

¿Cómo se dio el caso? Ambos chicos salieron de clases y esperaban un bus, en la Panamericana Sur, para trasladarse a Quito. De pronto y de la nada, un vehículo con cuatro individuos se detuvo en la vía y les ofrecieron llevarlos a la capital.

Aceptaron sin saber que iban a pasar la peor noche de sus vidas. Cuando llegaron al Fuerte Militar Patria, los ocupantes del carro los amenazaron con un arma de fuego y les colocaron cuchillos en el cuello. Les ataron las manos y los delincuentes se comunicaron con las familias para exigirles que paguen USD 500 dólares por el rescate de cada joven. Les amenazaron que, si no depositaban lo que pedían, los matarían.

Los chicos permanecieron secuestrados durante tres horas hasta que sus familias lograron reunir una parte del dinero y lo depositaron. Finalmente, ellos fueron abandonadas en Pujilí. Estaban golpeadas y heridas.

Los parientes de los universitarios denunciaron el incidente y con la ayuda del ECU 911 se ubicó el celular de una de las víctimas, cuya señal indicaba como referencia el redondel de Pujilí. Al acudir a ese lugar, los policías identificaron a los cuatro procesados, quienes, al notar la presencia policial, intentaron huir.

Lanzaron por la ventana del vehículo los objetos sustraídos, pero finalmente fueron apresados en delito flagrante. Durante la audiencia de juicio, Fiscalía presentó el testimonio de una de las víctimas directas, el de dos indirectas (familiares), y el de la médico legista que detalló las lesiones causadas por las agresiones.

También testificó el perito que elaboró el informe de reconocimiento del lugar de los hechos y evidencias: dinero, teléfonos celulares, un destornillador y otros objetos sustraídos. Con esa información y pruebas, los cuatro individuos fueron sentenciados.

¿Sabías que?
El Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP) señala que si una persona comete un secuestro a cambio de dinero, bienes, títulos, documentos, beneficios, acciones u omisiones que produzcan efectos jurídicos o que alteren de cualquier manera sus derechos a cambio de su libertad, será sancionada con cárcel de 10 a 13 años.

En años anteriores, la Unidad Antisecuestro y Extorsión de la Policía Nacional (Unase) sostenía que los secuestros eran selectivos. Es decir, en su mayoría, los delincuentes apuntaban a empresarios, ganaderos, o cualquier persona con un perfil económico alto. Eso cambió ahora, pues los perfiles de víctimas son personas de clase media y por ellas se pide sumas pueden ir desde USD 500 en adelante y no superar los 5 000 dólares.

Analistas entrevistados por Ecuavisa.com coinciden en eso. Renato Rivera, experto en seguridad y catedrático universitario, afirma que muchos delincuentes cambiaron el delito porque buscan mayores réditos económicos. Por ejemplo, quienes antes cometían robos a personas, vehículos, asaltos o hurtos de celulares, ahora hacen secuestros extorsivos. "Esto es muy grave porque es un proceso de traslado de la delincuencia común al crimen organizado".

¿A qué se debe el incremento de los secuestros extorsivos? Está relacionado directamente -indica el analista- al contexto de criminalidad que vive el país. A mayor número de organizaciones criminales, hay una mayor probabilidad del crecimiento de este tipo de delitos, lo cual se traslada a toda clase de de estrato social. Eso está relacionado, además, a la diversificación de herramientas tecnológicas que facilitan las actividades criminales.

Antes, los delincuentes buscaban personas de alto perfil económico por quienes pedían altas cantidades de dinero. Ahora, pueden secuestrar a cuatro personas de clase media en una semana y pedir USD 1 000 por cada una y así se hace un negocio ilícito rentable. Además, resulta más fácil porque no tienen que manejar tanta logística (vehículos, viviendas en sitios alejados) o hacer seguimientos durante varias semanas como antes se lo hacía con empresarios, dueños de grandes negocios, ganaderos, etc.

Para Johanna Espín, investigadora del Instituto de Altos Estudios Nacionales (IAEN), los secuestros a personas de clase media están relacionados directamente con las agrupaciones de delincuencia común, tal como ocurre con los secuestros en la Ruta Viva de Quito.

Manejan una menor logística ya que tener a una persona retenida por un par de horas se hace más fácil de manejar en cuanto a logística y organización. Cuando se trata de alguien de mayor nivel socioeconómico resulta más complicado hacerlo. En ese contexto, la respuesta de las fuerzas de seguridad en los secuestros de personas de clase media es menor. Se asignan menos recursos, tanto en el número de efectivos, labores investigativas, etc.

Uno de los casos que más llamó la atención fue el de un taxista, de 67 años, quien fue rescatado en la etapa 21 de Flor de Bastión, en el norte de Guayaquil. Dos adultos y un adolescente son procesados.

Ocurrió el miércoles 15 de enero del presente año. La víctima tomó una carrera a dos pasajeros; sin embargo, al ingresar a una de las etapas de Flor de Bastión, individuos en motocicletas le cerraron el paso, lo golpearon en la cabeza y obligaron a pasar al asiento posterior de su vehículo.

Testigos alertaron el hecho a policías motorizados que patrullaban en el sector. Inició a una persecución, que fue grabada por una de las cámaras corporales de los agentes. Durante la huida, se desató una balacera y uno de los disparos de los uniformados impactó en las llantas del automotor, provocando que este se estrellara contra una casa y se volcara.

Los secuestradores intentaron huir, pero fueron apresados. En el interior del vehículo se encontraron dos armas de fuego tipo revólver, municiones, tres celulares y otras evidencias. El taxista presentaba heridas en la cabeza y el cuerpo. Entre los sospechosos se encontraba un adolescente, de 17 años.

El Juez de Garantías Penales de turno dictó prisión preventiva para Eduardo Samir R. S. y Andy Roberto A. C., quienes fueron trasladados a la Penitenciaría del Litoral. Por su parte, el adolescente fue procesado por un juez de la Unidad de Menores Infractores, quien ordenó su internamiento preventivo en el Centro de Adolescentes Infractores de Guayaquil.

Secuestro extorsivo en diferentes ámbitos

