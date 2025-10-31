Seguridad
Guayas: un comerciante secuestrado en Guayaquil fue liberado en Lomas de Sargentillo

Un integrante de la banda Freddy Kruger fue capturado por este secuestro extorsivo. Los criminales exigían a la familia de la víctima un monto alto de dinero.

   
    La Policía Nacional liberó a un comerciante secuestrado en Guayaquil, en un terreno baldío del cantón Lomas de Sargentillo.

    El rapto ocurrió el martes 28 de octubre, cuando un auto interceptó al hombre, quien es propietario de un negocio del suburbio de Guayaquil, mientras estaba transitando por una calle del sector.

    Según detalló el general Walter Villaroel, comandante de la Zona 8, la víctima, quien es un adulto mayor, fue sometido y les exigían a sus parientes USD 50 mil para su liberación.

    La familia denunció el hecho a la Policía Nacional, lo que llevó a que agentes de la Unidad Antisecuestros y Extorsión (Unase) a realizar un operativo, y dar con la víctima.

    El comerciante se encontraba en buen estado de salud y fue entregado a sus familiares. Asímismo, uno de los implicados en el secuestro fue capturado en el distrito Portete, quien es identificado como integrante de la banda Freddy Kruger.

    En otro operativo contra la extorsión, los uniformados detectaron que una persona privada de la libertad, junto a su pareja sentimental, exigían USD 5 mil a un negocio de Nueva Prosperina, en el noroeste de guayaquil, a cambio de dejarlos trabajar en paz.

    Ambos fueron aprehendidos y de acuerdo a la Policía, los detenidos son miembros del grupo delincuencial Los Tiguerones.

