Restos humanos fueron hallados en Flor de Bastión, noroeste de Guayaquil

Una pierna descuartizada fue hallada en el bloque 2 de Flor de Bastión, noroeste de Guayaquil, la tarde de este martes 14 de enero. Fue dejada entre la maleza de un callejón, dentro de varias fundas.