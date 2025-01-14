Seguridad
Restos humanos fueron hallados en Flor de Bastión, noroeste de Guayaquil

Las muertes violentas se han concentrado en el norte y noroeste de Guayaquil este martes 14 de enero, con crímenes en Pascuales, Flor de Bastión y La Alborada.

   
    Imagen de archivo de un procedimiento policial tras un asesinato.
Una pierna descuartizada fue hallada en el bloque 2 de Flor de Bastión, noroeste de Guayaquil, la tarde de este martes 14 de enero.

Fue dejada entre la maleza de un callejón, dentro de varias fundas. El suceso fue notificado a la Policía Nacional.

Horas antes, en el bloque 6 del mismo sector, un comerciante fue asesinado. Se presume que el crimen tuvo lugar al no cumplir con pagos extorsivos a uno de los grupos criminales que se disputan el sector.

Desde diciembre pasado, las facciones Igualitos y Fénix de Los Tiguerones han protagonizado varios hechos violentos, con más de una treintena de asesinatos y enfrentamientos armados contra la Policía.

En la etapa 7 de La Alborada, norte de Guayaquil, un hombre fue víctima de sicariato esta tarde, tras ser baleado al pie de su vehículo de alta gama.

También se reportó otro asesinato en el distrito Pascuales, que ha registrado una decena de muertes violentas desde el inicio de 2025.

