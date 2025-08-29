Seguridad
29 ago 2025 , 07:12

Un proveedor de armas a bandas delictivas fue detenido en Carcelén, norte de Quito

El sujeto tenía pistolas, municiones y hasta una escopeta. Se acogió al derecho al silencio tras su detención.

   
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un hombre fue detenido minutos antes de realizar una transacción con armas en el sector de Carcelén, norte de Quito.

"De acuerdo a la información que mantenemos con Inteligencia, este detenido proveía armas a los grupos de delincuencia organizada en el norte de Quito, especialmente para atracos, robos, extorsiones y todo ese tipo de delitos", contó Félix Fiallos, comandante de Policía del Distrito La Delicia.

LEA: Quito | Un hombre fue linchado en Turubamba por robar accesorios de vehículos

El sospechoso viajaba en una motocicleta y se vio acorralado, por lo que decidió cooperar y llevó a los uniformados hasta donde guardaba el resto de evidencia.

"Nos lleva hasta su domicilio donde encontramos municiones y una escopeta. El ciudadano se acogió al derecho al silencio por temor a represalias de bandas organizadas", dijo Kevin Pazos, jefe del Grupo de Operaciones Motorizadas.

LEA: A presunto falsificador de dólares le dictaron prisión preventiva, en Quito

Según la Policía, el hombre venía operando desde hace varios meses en el norte de la capital. "Tienen el descaro de presentarse en redes sociales, pero internamente, por mensajes, hacen las coordinaciones con miembros de GDO, hacen un punto de encuentro y entregan las armas", agregó Fiallos.

Al momento continúan con las indagaciones para identificar al proveedor de las armas y a qué grupos delictivos iban destinados.

LEA: Un habitante de calle arranchó un billete a un peatón, en el Centro Histórico de Quito

Temas
detenido
armas
bandas delictivas
Policía Nacional
Quito
Carcelén
Noticias
Recomendadas