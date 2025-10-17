Seguridad
17 oct 2025 , 21:34

Juez de Guayaquil ordena prisión preventiva para mujer acusada de descuartizar a su madre

Andreina Geomara L. S. fue detenida este viernes 17 de octubre.

   
Un juez de Guayaquil ordenó la noche de este viernes 17 de octubre prisión preventiva para Andreina Geomara L. S., acusada de haber asesinado a su madre, cuyo cuerpo fue hallado descuartizado dentro de una lavadora en un departamento de Sauces 9, en el norte de la ciudad.

Este viernes a las 20:10 se instaló la audiencia de calificación de flagrancia. La mujer es procesada por el delito de asesinato.

El crimen brutal de la abogada Martha Cecilia Solis Cruz, de 49 años, ha causado conmoción en Guayaquil. La mujer había sido reportada como desaparecida el 5 de octubre de 2025 y la noche del 16, su cuerpo descuartizado fue hallado dentro de una lavadora y un balde plástico.

En el inmueble vivía su hija, de 32 años. Por eso, fue detenida como principal sospechosa del atroz crimen. Según la versión de su hermano, ella se negó a poner la denuncia de la desaparición porque alegó no tener cédula.

Vecinos comentaron que se escucharon sierras. Y con los días, reportaron un mal olor proveniente del sitio. La noche del hallazgo, el hijo de la víctima quiso entrar al departamento, pero su hermana se lo impidió.

Llamaron a la policía y tras ingresar a la casa, encontraron los restos. Había, además, siete cuchillos, una sierra eléctrica, una amoldadora eléctrica y un martillo.

Pero no fue lo único. Los agentes recogieron un martillo, una tarjeta bancaria, una computadora y una funda con rocas blanca, presuntamente droga. Además de un celular que sería de la víctima.

