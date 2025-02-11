Seguridad
11 feb 2025 , 19:54

Tres policías van a juicio por presuntamente provocar la muerte de un hombre, en Sucumbíos

Los agentes habrían arrojado todo un tanque de agua en el rostro de un ciudadano, provocándole asfixia.

   
Los policías Steven David P. N. (teniente), Edwin Fabián H. Y. (cabo segundo) y Joan Sebastián J. S. (cabo segundo) deberán enfrentar un juicio por presuntamente provocar la muerte de un hombre en Sucumbíos.

Ellos son procesados por el presunto delito de extralimitación en la ejecución de un acto de servicio, con resultado de muerte.

El caso por el que son acusados se remonta al 27 de agosto de 2024, en la comunidad Panduyacu, cantón Gonzalo Pizarro. Ese día, un hombre (quien terminó siendo la víctima) alertó al ECU 911 de que una mujer era agredida por su pareja.

La Policía acudió y detuvo al sospechoso. Pero al poco rato, hubo otra llamada por violencia de género. El primer hombre también habría atacado a su esposa. En consecuencia, las dos personas fueron llevadas a la Unidad de Policía Comunitaria (UPC).

Ahí, según Fiscalía, "los agentes obligaron a la víctima –segundo hombre aprehendido– a sentarse junto a un tanque de agua, donde le arrojaron el líquido en el rostro, lo que habría provocado su asfixia. Además, los policías lo habrían golpeado con un machete y un barrote de metal".

Luego de esta práctica, relata Fiscalía, los policías llevaron al agraviado a la vivienda donde se encontraba su esposa. Al día siguiente, la mujer, al percatarse del grave estado de salud de su pareja, solicitó ayuda al ECU 9-1-1. El personal paramédico, al encontrarlo en estado crítico, lo traslado de inmediato a una casa de salud, pero en el trayecto, el hombre falleció.

