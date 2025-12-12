Seguridad
Un policía sobrevivió a un ataque y abatió a un delincuente en el norte de Guayaquil

Esta madrugada, delincuentes dispararon contra el carro de un policía, quien respondió con su arma de dotación. Uno de los antisociales quedó herido y falleció en un hospital.

   
Registro
Redacción y Televistazo
Un policía se salvó de morir tras sufrir un ataque armado en la ciudadela Mucho Lote 1, norte de Guayaquil, la madrugada de este 12 de diciembre.

Según testigos, el agente estaba en su auto cuando a eso de las 03:00 hombres descendieron de una furgoneta y le dispararon.

El agente respondió con su arma de dotación, así produciéndose un intercambio de disparos. Los tiros provocaron daños en su carro.

El uniformado quedó ileso. Los delincuentes huyeron del sitio y uno de ellos fue dejado en un hospital del noroeste de la ciudad, donde falleció por la gravedad de sus heridas.

Agentes de Criminalística recogieron siete restos de bala en el sitio y la Policía Nacional ejecutó operativos para capturar al resto de los criminales involucrados en este ataque.

