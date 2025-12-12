Un policía sobrevivió a un ataque y abatió a un delincuente en el norte de Guayaquil

<b>Un policía se salvó de morir <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/jefe-policia-daule-atacado-yaguachi-YX9707504 target=_blank>tras sufrir un ataque armado </a>en la ciudadela Mucho Lote 1</b>, norte de Guayaquil, la madrugada de este 12 de diciembre. Según testigos, <b>el agente estaba en su auto cuando a</b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/militares-ejecucion-extrajudicial-operativo-santa-elena-EB10551500 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/el-oro-2025-cuarta-provincia-mas-violenta-KH10538736 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b>