Seguridad
03 nov 2024 , 09:14

La Policía de Ecuador ha matado a 100 presuntos delincuentes en diez meses de 2024

Cuatro provincias concentran el mayor número de los casos.

   
La Policía Nacional de Ecuador ha matado a 100 presuntos delincuentes en los primeros diez meses de 2024, en enfrentamientos donde los agentes dispararon contra ellos para abatirlos "en uso legítimo de la fuerza", según anunció la misma institución policial.

La mayoría de las muertes se registraron en la costera provincia de Guayas (44), de ellas 34 únicamente dentro de su capital Guayaquil y su área metropolitana.

Con 16 presuntos delincuentes abatidos figura la vecina provincia rural y tropical de Los Ríos y con nueve se encuentra la sureña provincia costera de Los Ríos, fronteriza con Perú; mientras que con siete aparece Manabí, provincia de la costa central de Ecuador.

Estas cuatro provincias que concentran la mayor parte de los casos de presuntos delincuentes abatidos por la Policía se encuentran dentro del último estado de excepción decretado por el presidente, Daniel Noboa, para combatir a las bandas de crimen organizado.

"Como Policía de Ecuador, privilegiamos siempre la vida. Sin embargo, en defensa de nuestros ciudadanos así como el de nuestros servidores policiales, hemos hecho uso legítimo de la fuerza", señaló en redes sociales el comandante general de la Policía, Víctor Zárate, para explicar el elevado número de presuntos delincuentes fallecidos.

El incremento de actuaciones letales de la Policía ecuatoriana se ha acelerado desde 2023 y contrasta con los seis casos que se registraron en 2022.

Esto se debe a las disposiciones marcadas por el Gobierno para enfrentar la crecida de la delincuencia, lo que incluye que puedan hacer uso de las armas de fuego para repeler una ataque o para neutralizar a un delincuente en flagrancia que represente una amenaza.

Ecuador se volvió el primer país de Latinoamérica en homicidios per cápita, con una tasa de 47,2 por cada 100 000 habitantes en 2023, ocho veces mayor respecto a 2016, producto del auge de la violencia de los grupos criminales, principalmente dedicados al narcotráfico.

Desde inicios de año, Daniel Noboa elevó la lucha contra el crimen organizado a la categoría de "conflicto armado interno", con lo que pasó a catalogar a estas bandas como grupos terroristas y actores beligerantes no estatales, a la vez que decretó un estado de excepción con el que, entre otras acciones, militarizó las cárceles controladas por estas organizaciones.

En el transcurso de esta estrategia surgieron denuncias de presuntas violaciones a los derechos, por lo que organizaciones como Amnistía Internacional (AI) expresó esta semana su preocupación por lo que considera un deterioro de la situación de derechos humanos en Ecuador.

Esas denuncias de organizaciones defensoras de los derechos humanos incluyen detenciones llevadas a cabo con escasa evidencia de garantías procesales, actos de tortura y otros malos tratos dentro de las prisiones, y ejecuciones extrajudiciales y desapariciones forzadas.

De acuerdo al Gobierno, las muertes violentas a nivel nacional han descendido un 17 % en 2024 respecto al año anterior, pero los episodios de violencia criminal no han cesado, a la vez que también se siguen reportando secuestros y extorsiones.

