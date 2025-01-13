Seguridad
Guayaquil: un policía fue asesinado por criminales que robaron su vehículo

El sargento segundo Gabriel Valverde aprovechaba sus vacaciones para trabajar como taxista informal en Guayaquil. Dos criminales lo asesinaron, robaron su vehículo y en cuestión de horas fueron capturados.

   
    Imagen del vehículo de un policía asesinado en Guayaquil el domingo 12 de enero del 2025.( Policía Nacional )
La Policía Nacional capturó a los presuntos responsables del asesinato del sargento segundo Gabriel Valverde, ocurrido en el distrito Portete, suroeste de Guayaquil la tarde del domingo 12 de enero.

El servidor policial estaba de vacaciones y trabajaba como taxista mediante aplicaciones, de acuerdo al testimonio de su esposa. Ella relató que cerca de las 17:00 su pareja salió a conducir porque había aceptado una carrera.

De acuerdo a las indagaciones, el agente se había dirigido al sector de La Chalá para recoger a pasajeros, y durante el trayecto, fue amenazado con arma de fuego para robar su automóvil.

Valverde habría puesto resistencia, lo cual provocó que los criminales lo balearan y lo dejaran en la calzada para partir con rumbo desconocido.

Cerca de la 17:50, su cuerpo fue hallado sin vida en las calles 13 y Bolivia. Cuarenta minutos después, en un paso elevado ubicado entre la avenida Pío Jaramillo y avenida 25 de Julio, militares detuvieron a dos hombres que evadieron un operativo.

Durante el registro, los uniformados descubren que el vehículo pertenece al sargento segundo victimado y encuentran sus documentos en el interior.

Además, describieron que uno de los dos ocupantes tenían máculas de sangre en su vestimenta. Ambos fueron entregados a la Policía Nacional y fueron procesados esta mañana por la Fiscalía por el delito de robo con resultado de muerte.

Ambos deberán cumplir prisión preventiva, y de ser sentenciados, podrían pasar de 22 a 26 años en la cárcel. Los delincuentes fueron identificados como integrantes del grupo delincuencial Los Lagartos.

37 policías fueron asesinados en todo Ecuador durante 2024.

