26 ago 2025 , 11:59

Doble asesinato en el interior de una urbanización de Chongón, Guayaquil

Delincuentes amedrentaron a los guardias de una urbanización, forzaron las seguridades de una vivienda y mataron a sus dos ocupantes: un hombre y una mujer.

   
    Imagen del exterior de una urbanización ubicada en Chongón, en Vía a la Costa.( Archivo/Televistazo )
Un hombre y una mujer fueron asesinadas la madrugada de este martes 26 de agosto en una urbanización ubicada en la parroquia Chongón de Guayaquil, al kilómetro 24 de Vía a la Costa.

Según el informe policial, los delincuentes amedrentaron a los guardias del complejo cerca de las 03:00.

Acto seguido, forzaron la seguridad de una vivienda para asesinar a tiros a sus dos ocupantes en sus dormitorios.

Las víctimas tenían 28 y 45 años de edad, quienes serían madre e hijo. Ambos recibieron tres disparos en la cabeza. En la escena fueron halladas 10 indicios balísticos.

En el sistema eléctrónico del Consejo de la Judicatura consta que ambos tenían procesos judiciales por robo.

La Zona 8, compuesta por Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón, registra más de 2 080 asesinatos en lo que va del 2025.

