Una niña de 11 años fue asesinada mientras viajaba en un taxi con sus padres en Guayaquil

Cuando viajaba en un taxi junto a sus padres, una niña venezolana de 11 años<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/nina-asesinada-guayaquil-siete-lagos-FG8899227 target=_blank> fue asesinada</a></b> en el suroeste de Guayaquil. Su madre,<b> quien todavía tiene una bala en el brazo que le provocó fracturas y</b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/ecuador-muertes-violentas-consecutivas-2021-DX9990630 target=_blank></a></b> <i></i><b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/policias-capturaron-menores-ataque-armado-AX9981332 target=_blank></a></b>