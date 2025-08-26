Seguridad
26 ago 2025 , 06:39

Una niña de 11 años fue asesinada mientras viajaba en un taxi con sus padres en Guayaquil

La tragedia revive un antecedente reciente, pues hace mes y medio, un niño de cinco años también murió en el mismo sector tras recibir el impacto de una bala perdida.

   
Televistazo y Redacción
Cuando viajaba en un taxi junto a sus padres, una niña venezolana de 11 años fue asesinada en el suroeste de Guayaquil.

Su madre, quien todavía tiene una bala en el brazo que le provocó fracturas y lesiones, decidió posponer la cirugía para permanecer cerca del cuerpo de su hija en la morgue.

El ataque armado ocurrió el pasado domingo 24 de agosto, en las calles 20 y la M, apenas a cinco cuadras de su casa.

Le puede interesar: Ecuador no sabe qué es un día sin asesinatos desde el 16 de julio de 2021

La familia contó a Televistazo que viajaba en un taxi amarillo, cuando, de pronto, escucharon disparos y segundos después, los gritos de la menor. Según testigos, hombres en un carro gris dispararon contra el vehículo.

Mientras lloraba, la madre contó que su hija gritó "mami", antes de fallecer. Una de las balas impactó en la espalda de la niña, quien fue trasladada a una casa de salud, donde solo pudieron confirmar su deceso.

Lea también: Guayaquil: Policías capturaron a dos menores por un ataque armado que dejó a tres asesinados

La tragedia revive un antecedente reciente, pues hace mes y medio, un niño de cinco años también murió en este mismo sector, tras recibir el impacto de una bala perdida.

La Policía informó vía telefónica que que recaban información y que en las próximas horas darán detalles del caso.

