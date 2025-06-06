Seguridad
15 mujeres se sumarán a las Operaciones Tácticas Motorizadas de la Policía

Los graduados serán distribuidos en diferentes puntos estratégicos de la ciudad.

   
    Graduación del curso de Operaciones Tácticas Motorizadas.( Cortesía )
70 policías, entre los que se contabilizan 15 mujeres, culminaron con éxito el XXVIII curso de Operaciones Tácticas Motorizadas y Patrullaje Antidelincuencial, en Quito, este viernes 6 de junio del 2025.

El curso duró cuatro meses y los uniformados lograron perfeccionar destrezas en maniobrabilidad, técnicas de conducción, así como en la aplicación de tácticas policiales.

"Las mismas permitirán tener una respuesta inmediata y oportuna ante cualquier evento en materia de seguridad", destacó la Policía Nacional.

Los flamantes graduados serán distribuidos en diferentes puntos estratégicos de la ciudad.

El evento contó con la presencia de Fausto Íñiguez, subcomandante General de la Policía Nacional, y de Holguer Cortez Carrión, comandante del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.

