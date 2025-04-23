Seguridad
23 abr 2025 , 06:39

Una joven falleció tras ser usada como escudo humano durante balacera en Socio Vivienda, Guayaquil

Sicarios persiguieron a un adolescente, quien tomó a una joven de 18 años que estaba por el sector para usarla de escudo humano. Ambos fueron asesinados.

   
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

David Muñoz
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Odalys Zambrano Lucas, de 18 años, fue víctima colateral de una balacera cometida en el plan habitacional Socio Vivienda 1, un sector del noroeste de Guayaquil constantemente intervenido por la presencia de bandas criminales.

La mañana del lunes 21 de abril, sicarios llegaron a un taller de motocicletas y buscaron matar a dos adolescentes que estaban junto al local.

Le puede interesar: 845 muertos en masacres: Ecuador registra 339 ataques múltiples en cuatro meses

Uno de ellos trató de huir, y tomó a la chica, que salió de su casa para ir a su trabajo, y la usó de escudo humano. Con seis disparos de los criminales, ambos fallecieron.

Los vecinos y familiares trataron de socorrerla, pero los intentos fueron en vano. Cuando llegó la Policía, los agentes encontraron restos de balas de 9 milímetros e implementaron un operativo para tratar de ubicar a los responsables.

"Yo escuché los tiros, pero nunca me imaginé que mi sobrina iba a estar ahí. Me vinieron a avisar que la habían matado", comentó triste su tía.

Lea también: ¿Qué pasó con Erik Prince? Lo que se sabe de su visita y los acuerdos de seguridad del Gobierno Noboa

Ayer por la mañana, las manchas de sangre aún permanecían en el sitio del ataque. Los habitantes de la zona piden más presencia policial.

Al cierre de este reportaje, la Policía mantenía activa la búsqueda de los sicarios que asesinaron a Odalys y al joven que la usó como escudo humano durante el ataque.

Temas
crimen
balacera
asesinato
Guayaquil
Socio vivienda
Noticias
Recomendadas