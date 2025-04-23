Una joven falleció tras ser usada como escudo humano durante balacera en Socio Vivienda, Guayaquil

Odalys Zambrano Lucas, de 18 años, fue víctima colateral de una balacera cometida en el <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/socio-vivienda-como-es-el-lugar-donde-ocurrio-la-mayor-masacre-en-la-historia-de-guayaquil-GH8922923 target=_blank>plan habitacional Socio Vivienda 1</a></b>, un sector del noroeste de Guayaquil constantemente intervenido por la <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/masacres-ecuador-845-fallecidos-abril-2025-AY9188200 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/noboa-segunda-vuelta-campana-seguridad-prince-operativos-BC9172517 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>