03 may 2024 , 16:42

Pablo Muentes fue trasladado al Hospital Naval, tras ser atendido en La Roca y en el Hospital Abel Gilbert

Redacción

El SNAI indicó Pablo Muentes ha pasado por dos hospitales, después de ser atendido inicialmente por personal del Ministerio de Salud en la cárcel La Roca. Es resguardado por policías y militares.

    Imagen de Pablo Muentes, entonces asambleísta nacional, del 8 de septiembre del 2022.( Christian Medina/Flickr )
Pablo Muentes, acusado como el líder de la estructura criminal revelada en el caso Purga, salió de La Roca para ser atendido en hospitales bajo resguardo militar y policial, indicó el SNAI.

Inicialmente, fue atendido en la misma prisión de seguridad por el personal del Ministerio de Salud. Sin embargo, los médicos decidieron que debía ser atendido en el Hospital Guayaquil, también conocido como Abel Gilbert Pontón.

La llegada repentina de las fuerzas del orden sorprendió a varios pacientes y sus familiares en la casa de salud del suburbio del Puerto Principal.

Sin embargo, los doctores de ese sanatorio resolvieron que Muentes debía ser atendido en el Hospital Naval de Guayaquil, localizado en el sur de la urbe.

Allí se encuentra actualmente, bajo custodia de agentes del Grupo de Operaciones Motorizadas (GOM) dela Policía Nacional, Grupo Especial de Acción Penitenciaria (GEAP) y Fuerzas Armadas.

Una vez que los doctores le den el alta, será trasladado de nuevo a la prisión de máxima seguridad, donde se encuentra desde el 31 de marzo.

Mayra Salazar, quien fue procesada por el caso Metástasis, y de cuyo celular salieron los elementos suficientes para investigar al exasambleísta socialcristiano, y Fabiola Gallardo, expresidente de la Corte Provincial del Guayas, dijo que Muentes la contrató para manejar un troll center, y que le pagaba un sueldo para trabajar en la entidad judicial.

También aseveró que la disputa millonaria que Muentes le ganó a Banco del Pacífico lo hizo de manera fraudulenta, y que tenía bajo su control a actuales exvocales de la Judicatura, como Xavier Muñoz, Wilman Terán y Maribel Barreno.

Estas acusaciones fueron rechazadas por Muentes el pasado 30 de abril. Dijo que su única relación con Mayra Salazar fue cuando la contrató para una corta campaña porque era "víctima de un ataque sistemático por parte de una entidad financiera", en referencia al Banco del Pacífico.

