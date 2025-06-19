Seguridad
19 jun 2025 , 15:12

El ministro John Reimberg reveló nombres de juez y fiscal que liberaron a extorsionadores

Lo anunció en su cuenta de X, este jueves 19 de junio de 2025 y cumple la promesa que hizo en días anteriores: "delincuente que salga en libertad, voy a decir el nombre del juez y fiscal responsable"

   
    John Reimberg durante su comparecencia en la Asamblea Nacional. ( Flickr de la Asamblea )
Tal como lo prometió en días anteriores, el ministro del Interior, John Reimberg, comenzó a revelar los nombres de jueces y fiscales que liberan delincuentes en Ecuador.

A las 14:04 de hoy, jueves 19 de junio de 2025, en su cuenta de X, el funcionario informó que el fiscal Nicolás Pulencio Montalvo y Gustavo Román García otorgaron medidas sustitutivas de presentación periódica a delincuentes que extorsionaron a una persona por un total de USD 28 mil.

Con esto, el funcionario cumple lo que dijo en días anteriores durante su visita a la Comisión de Fiscalización de la Asamblea. "Delincuente que salga en libertad, voy a decir el nombre del juez y fiscal responsable".

Mostró su molestia con jueces y fiscales por permitir que delincuentes, "con evidencias de violencia extrema", no reciban prisión preventiva y en su defecto obtengan presentaciones periódicas o incluso arresto domiciliario.

El ministro mostró cifras y aseguró que del 1 de enero al 8 de junio del 2025, un total de 33 069 personas fueron aprehendidas. De ese número, 9 932 recibieron medidas alternativas a la prisión preventiva.

