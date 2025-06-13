Seguridad
13 jun 2025 , 13:48

Dos integrantes de grupos delictivos fueron abatidos por militares en Santa Elena

El enfrentamiento entre militares y criminales se produjo en Chanduy, Santa Elena la tarde del jueves 12 de junio. Ocurrió durante un reconocimiento de posibles pistas clandestinas.

   
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

David Muñoz
Las Fuerzas Armadas informan que abatieron a dos integrantes de un grupo armado organizado en la parroquia Chanduy de Santa Elena, la tarde del jueves 12 de junio.

El enfrentamiento se produjo a las 18:00, durante operaciones de vigilancia y un reconocimiento de posibles pistas clandestinas.

Posteriormente, la Policía Nacional realizó el procedimiento legal correspondiente con los abatidos durante el enfrentamiento.

"Las Fuerzas Armadas ratifican su compromiso de continuar realizando operaciones de control y seguridad en todo el teritorio nacional, con firmeza y contundencia", indicaron mediante un comunicado.

Esta semana, el general Pablo Dávila, comandante general de la Policía, indicó que han abatido a 64 antisociales en lo que va del 2025.

