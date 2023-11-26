Cuatro hombres son asesinados en Babahoyo tras salir de un cumpleaños

Cuatro hombres fueron asesinados este domingo 26 de noviembre en el recinto La Ángela, perteneciente a <b>Pimocha</b>, una parroquia rural de<b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/hospital-iess-babahoyo-investigado-deceso-paciente-IX6303785 target=_blank>Babahoyo</a></b>. Los cuerpos de las víctimas quedaron tendidos en una <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/morgues-quevedo-babahoyo-asesinatos-NL6058168 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/mujer-cadaver-descomposicion-duran-futbol-HY6166900 target=_blank></a></b>