26 nov 2023 , 12:27

Cuatro hombres son asesinados en Babahoyo tras salir de un cumpleaños

Redacción

La matanza ocurrió la madrugada de este domingo. Los cuerpos fueron hallados esta mañana.

    Policías y personal de Medicinal Legal trasladaron los cadáveres hasta la morgue de Babahoyo, donde acudieron decenas de familiares de los fallecidos. ( Cortesía )
Cuatro hombres fueron asesinados este domingo 26 de noviembre en el recinto La Ángela, perteneciente a Pimocha, una parroquia rural de Babahoyo. Los cuerpos de las víctimas quedaron tendidos en una carretera junto a las motos en las que se transportaban.

Los occisos fueron identificadas como Jeremy Isaías Castro Bazurto, Luis Fernando Rizzo Vera, Luis Joel Jurado Cerezo y Víctor Bazurto Villalta, cuyas edades oscilaban entre los 18 y 30 años. La matanza ocurrió en horas de la madrugada, pero recién en la mañana se descubrieron los cuerpos.

La policía señaló que los hombres retornaban a sus casas, en el recinto La Carolina, tras haber asistido a un cumpleaños la noche del sábado.

Policías y personal de Medicinal Legal trasladaron los cadáveres hasta la morgue de Babahoyo, donde acudieron decenas de familiares de los fallecidos.

Con este nueva masacre en Los Ríos, la cifra de asesinatos cometidos este año en la provincia asciende a 889.

