16 jul 2025 , 17:53

Masacre en Manta: ¿Quiénes eran Leonardo Briones, cabecilla de Los Lobos, y su esposa Génesis Mendoza?

Leonardo Briones, el cabecilla de Los Lobos que fue asesinado en Manta, fue sentenciado en 2024 por delincuencia organizada. Cumplía medidas cautelares mientras se tramitaba su apelación.

   
    Imagen de Flavio Leonardo Briones Chiquito y Michelle Génesis Mendoza Tuárez, pareja asesinada este miércoles 16 de julio.( Collage )
Flavio Leonardo Briones Chiquito, el cabecilla de Los Lobos que fue asesinado la tarde de este miércoles 16 de julio en Manta junto a su esposa Michelle Génesis Mendoza Tuárez, registra una sentencia por delincuencia organizada.

De acuerdo a la exposición realizada por Fiscalía, Leonardo Briones era conocido con los alias Mexicano, Jefe, Patrón o Iguana y lideraba una organización delictiva para traficar drogas.

Según se indica en documentos judiciales del año pasado, fue parte de un mando de estructura financiera, de coordinación y de logística para transportar las sustancias ilícitas vía terrestre en Manabí, específicamente a la playa El Pajonal de San Clemente, en donde embarcaban cocaína en lanchas rápidas con destino a Centroamérica y Norteamérica.

Durante las audiencias se expuso que Briones tenía registrado un RUC para dedicarse a la venta al por mayor de pescado, crustáceos, moluscos y productos de la pesca y que, en 2022, tuvo ingresos por USD 330 mil.

Su principal cliente era una empresa pesquera que, para ese año, tenía como administradora a su esposa Génesis Mendoza, quien además registró en la Superintendencia de Compañías que era propietaria de una compañía de construcción.

Por su parte, Briones Chiquito era administrador y accionista de una empresa de importación y comercialización de alimentos.

Aunque fue sentenciado a 10 años de cárcel junto a otras 14 personas en septiembre de 2024, seguía cumpliendo medidas cautelares de presentación periódica ante un juzgado mientras avanzaba su apelación en la Corte Provincial de Pichincha.

Giovanny Naranjo, comandante policial de la Zona 4, indicó que Leonardo Briones y Génesis Mendoza fueron asesinados junto a sus custodios, que eran exmilitares. En la escena quedaron más de cincuenta restos de bala de fusil.

También describió a Briones como a un objetivo de mediano valor de Los Lobos en Manabí al que buscaban detenerlo. Su cuerpo quedó inerte, al pie de la puerta del copiloto, mientras que su esposa quedó en el interior del carro, en el volante.

No fue el primer atentado en contra de Mendoza. En septiembre de 2021, al día siguiente de su boda, fue atacada cerca a la urbanización Manta 2000, en la provincia de Manabí.

Ella se encontraba en un carro de alta gama cuando fue atacada por sicarios. Según detalló Diario Extra, la empresaria perdió parte de un dedo por un balazo. No fue herida de gravedad porque el vehículo tenía láminas de seguridad y porque el conductor logró hacer maniobras de evasión.

El carro usado por los atacantes fue incinerado.

