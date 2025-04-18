Seguridad
18 abr 2025 , 08:31

Masacre en Manabí: 11 personas fueron asesinadas en una gallera del cantón El Carmen

El ataque ocurrió en una gallera de la comunidad La Valencia, en el límite provincial con Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas. 12 hombres armados arribaron a la escena.

   
    Imagen de archivo. Foto de una de las vainas percutidas en el múltiple crimen en una gallera de Samborondón, en 2024.( API )
Redacción
11 personas fueron asesinadas y otras nueve quedaron heridas en una masacre en el cantón El Carmen, la noche del jueves 17 de abril.

El cruento ataque armado se produjo a las 23:30 en una gallera de la comunidad La Valencia, perteneciente a la parroquia rural El Paraíso-La 14, en el límite provincial de Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

De acuerdo a información proporcionada por los sobrevivientes, 12 hombres armados, vestidos de militares, llegaron en tres camionetas para disparar contra las personas presentes.

La Policía Nacional se encuentra indagando este múltiple crimen, en el que los delincuentes también se habrían llevado USD 20 mil que estaban destinados como premio para la competencia que se estaba realizando.

Las personas baleadas fueron trasladadas a distintas casas de salud de Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, lugares en donde se confirmó el fallecimiento de la mayoría de las víctimas.

Los primeros indicios apuntan a un enfrentamiento entre bandas de delincuencia organizada.

Esta masacre es la peor en la historia de Manabí, fuera de los recintos carcelarios. El anterior antecedente es el múltiple crimen cometido en Manta el 14 de febrero de este año, cuando ocho personas fueron asesinadas, entre ellos una niña de cuatro años.

