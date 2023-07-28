Seguridad
Medidas sustitutivas para un oficial de la Policía investigado por ejecución extrajudicial en 1990

EFE

Un teniente coronel es indagado de cometer una ejecución extrajudicial durante un interrogatorio a un detenido en la provincia de Los Ríos

    Los hechos se dieron en 1990, informó la Fiscalía General. ( Cortesía de la Fiscalía General )
Un juez de Ecuador dejó en libertad condicional a un teniente coronel de la Policía Nacional, investigado de cometer una ejecución extrajudicial durante un interrogatorio a un detenido, según informó este viernes 28 de julio la Fiscalía de Ecuador.

El agente, identificado como Luis Enrique B.P., quedó impedido de salir de Ecuador y deberá presentarse cada lunes ante la Fiscalía Especializada en Derechos Humanos que lo investiga y que tendrá un periodo de instrucción de 90 días.

Los hechos ocurrieron el 28 de enero de 1990, cuando, en el marco de operativos contra la delincuencia, un grupo de policías vestidos de civiles detuvo a los hermanos Ángel y Pedro M.F., que se trasladaban en una camioneta hacia Quevedo, en la provincia de Los Ríos.

Los dos detenidos fueron trasladados a las instalaciones del Servicio de Investigación Criminal (SIC), pero sólo Pedro quedó en libertad, mientras que Ángel, un agricultor de 27 años, permaneció arrestado.

¿Cómo se dieron los hechos?

De acuerdo al expediente de la Fiscalía, Luis Enrique B.P. supuestamente ejecutó de un disparo en la cabeza a Ángel M.F. en su oficina, cuando lo interrogaba para que declarara su participación en delitos de asalto y robo y entregara al resto de la banda con la que supuestamente había cometido esos actos ilícitos.

El supuesto victimario, que en ese momento tenía el rango de capitán, al parecer pidió a sus subalternos que le ayudaran a encubrir el crimen, y elaboró un parte policial donde justificaba la muerte de Ángel M. en un intento de fuga.

La Corte Distrital de la Policía Nacional inició un proceso judicial en contra de los involucrados en este hecho pero en 2002 declaró su prescripción a favor de los imputados y se archivó la causa.

La Fiscalía expuso más de 50 elementos de convicción, como las versiones de los familiares de la víctima, versiones de los policías subalternos y los informes de análisis de la tortura y ejecución extrajudicial en el derecho internacional de los derechos humanos y los regímenes internacionales de protección de las víctimas.

También aportó un informe de Criminalística integral, la ampliación del protocolo de autopsia y el informe de autopsia psicológica de la víctima, entre otros.

