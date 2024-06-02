Seguridad
02 jun 2024 , 11:57

El juez José Poveda, quien será vinculado al caso Purga, intentaba salir de Ecuador

José Daniel Poveda Araus había sido destituido como juez por el Consejo de la Judicatura en diciembre de 2022, pero regresó a la Corte de Justicia de Guayas.

  • El juez José Poveda, quien será vinculado al caso Purga, intentaba salir de Ecuador
    El juez Poveda (de verde) ya había sido destituido en diciembre de 2022. ( Fiscalía )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El juez de la Corte de Justicia de Guayas, José Daniel Poveda Araus, quien será vinculado al caso Purga, fue detenido este domingo 2 de junio en el Aeropuerto José Joaquín de Olmedo, Guayaquil, cuando intentaba viajar a Nueva York, Estados Unidos.

Tras su aprehensión, las autoridades dispusieron que sea trasladado a la Fiscalía de Quito para las respectivas diligencias.

Poveda Araus consta en la lista de las 13 nuevas personas a las que Fiscalía vinculará y procesará por delincuencia organizada dentro del caso Purga.

LEA: Caso Purga: 13 personas más serán vinculadas, incluido Hugo González, expresidente de la Corte de Guayas

LEA: Caso Purga: Daniel Salcedo y Mayra Salazar rendirán testimonio anticipado

La audiencia de vinculación se realizará este lunes 3 de junio desde las 17:00 en la Corte Nacional de Justicia. Horas antes, a las 08:30, Mayra Salazar y Daniel Salcedo rendirán su testimonio anticipado por esta causa.

José Daniel Poveda Araus había sido destituido como juez por el Consejo de la Judicatura en diciembre de 2022, por haber procesado a una persona cuando la causa ya había prescrito.

Tuvo actuaciones polémicas. En febrero de 2022 giró una boleta de libertad a favor de Daniel Salcedo, quien era investigado por la venta de insumos con sobreprecio a hospitales.

No obstante, José Poveda terminó regresando a la Corte de Justicia de Guayas y fue salpicado en un testimonio del mismo Salcedo, quien dijo que el juez era parte de un amaño para favorecer en procesos judiciales.

LEA: La audiencia preparatoria de juicio del caso Metástasis se difiere para una próxima fecha

Temas
Delincuencia organizada
detenido
Corte de Justicia del Guayas
Aeropuerto José Joaquín de Olmedo
nuevos vinculados
caso Purga
Fiscalía
Policía
Guayaquil
Noticias
Recomendadas