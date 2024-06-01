Seguridad
01 jun 2024 , 18:28

Caso Purga: 13 personas más serán vinculadas, incluido Hugo González, expresidente de la Corte de Guayas

El caso Purga sumará 25 procesados y la instrucción se extenderá por 30 días más.

Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Fiscalía procesará a 13 personas más, por delincuencia organizada, en el caso Purga.

Entre ellas está Hugo González, quien fue presidente de la Corte de Guayas en reemplazo de Fabiola Gallardo, actualmente presa. González renunció en medio del escándalo porque su nombre apareció en los chats del caso Metástasis, involucrado con el exasambleísta socialcristiano Pablo Muentes, a quien la fiscal Diana Salazar identifica como el líder de la trama que operó en la función judicial de la provincia.

LEA: La audiencia preparatoria de juicio del caso Metástasis se difiere para una próxima fecha

También será vinculada Mercedes Villarreal, exdirectora del Consejo de la Judicatura en Guayas. En la investigación se revelaron los favores ilegales que hizo para que funcione la red. Debía ser detenida el pasado 4 de marzo, junto con el primer grupo de involucrados, pero huyó del país.

En la lista, además, consta el coronel Juan Xavier Riofrío, comandante del Cuerpo de Ingenieros del Ejército, entidad que, según los cargos fiscales, obtuvo USD 30 millones mediante una acción de protección, a cambio, se entregó dinero a Mayra Salazar para el cambio de pisos en la Corte.

La fiscal pidió al juez Javier de la Cadena que fije fecha para la audiencia de formulación de cargos. En total, el caso Purga sumará 25 procesados y la instrucción se extenderá por 30 días más.

LEA: Caso Purga: Daniel Salcedo y Mayra Salazar rendirán testimonio anticipado

Temas
Delincuencia organizada
Corte de Justicia del Guayas
procesados
instrucción fiscal
nuevos vinculados
caso Purga
Fiscalía
Hugo González
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas