01 ago 2025 , 08:27

Un incendio en Manta revela doble crimen: las víctimas fueron baleadas y luego quemadas

Cerca de las 23:00 hubo un incendio en el barrio Vista Hermosa, en Manta. Cuando los bomberos llegaron al sitio constataron que había dos cuerpos.

   
    El incendio ocurrió cerca de las 23:00.( Imagen tomada de El Diario )
La alerta de un incendio en el barrio Vista Hermosa, de Manta, derivó la noche de este jueves 31 de julio en el hallazgo de dos cadáveres calcinados que previamente habían sido baleados, según reportes preliminares.

El incendio ocurrió cerca de las 23:00. Cuando los bomberos llegaron al sitio constataron que había dos cuerpos. La escena fue reportada a la Policía Nacional. Los agentes arribaron y comprobaron que había seis restos de bala calibre 9 milímetros. Los cuerpos fueron trasladados al centro forense de Manta.

Lea también: Tras tres días de masacres y violencia, Fuerzas Armadas y Policía ejecutan operativos en Manta

De su lado, moradores relataron a la policía que habían escuchado varios disparos antes del incendio.

En julio, Manta fue escenario de varios hechos violentos. El día 16 fue acribillado el cabecilla de la organización criminal Los Lobos, Flavio Leonardo Briones Chiquito, su esposa y dos custodios de la pareja.

Horas después hubo otra matanza en un night club. Cinco hombres fueron acribillados en un establecimiento ubicado en la vía Manta-Jaramijó.

Revise además: Un cabecilla de Los Lobos, su esposa y dos exmilitares fueron asesinados en Manta

De acuerdo a datos policiales, entre el 1 de enero y el 26 de julio de 2025 se registraron 679 muertes violentas en toda la provincia de Manabí.

