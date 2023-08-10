Seguridad
10 ago 2023 , 19:07

El asesinato de Fernando Villavicencio es un llamado de atención urgente para la democracia ecuatoriana, dice Human Rights Watch

Redacción

La entidad internacional emitió un comunicado hoy, 10 de agosto de 2023, un día después del asesinato del candidato a la Presidencia de la República del proyecto político Gente Buena y movimiento Construye, listas 25

La organización internacional Human Rights Watch lamentó la muerte del candidato a la Presidencia de la República, Fernando Villavicencio Valencia. En un comunicado difundido hoy, jueves 10 de agosto de 2023, el organismo señaló que es "un atentado contra la democracia y evidencia la grave crisis de violencia en el país".

“El asesinato de Fernando Villavicencio es un llamado de atención urgente para la democracia ecuatoriana”, señaló Juanita Goebertus, directora de la División de las Américas de Human Rights Watch. “El aumento del crimen organizado está poniendo en peligro la vida de los ecuatorianos y sus instituciones. Se necesitan políticas de seguridad urgentes y respetuosas de los derechos humanos para proteger a los ecuatorianos de manera efectiva”.

Entre 2021 y 2022, la tasa de homicidios de Ecuador aumentó de 13,7 a más de 25 por cada 100.000 habitantes. Esta es la tasa de homicidios más alta de la historia de Ecuador y es significativamente superior a la media mundial de 6 por cada 100.000 habitantes. Se espera que la tasa de homicidios de Ecuador aumente aún más este año.

La entidad indicó que el Gobierno debería implementar políticas de seguridad y justicia respetuosas de los derechos y abordar las causas de la criminalidad, incluyendo los altos niveles de pobreza y exclusión social. Es crucial impulsar procesos penales estratégicos enfocados en los abusos más violentos, en particular los cometidos por altos miembros de las pandillas o agresores recurrentes, y en cortar sus redes de financiación, apoyo político y suministro de armas.

Las autoridades deben tratar de reducir de forma permanente el poder de los grupos de delincuencia organizada. Entre otras medidas, deben considerar enfoques alternativos a su política de drogas a fin de reducir la rentabilidad del tráfico.

“Los continuos estados de excepción no han hecho que los ecuatorianos estén más seguros”, dijo Goebertus. “El gobierno necesita poner en marcha una política de seguridad eficaz y legítima que proteja a sus ciudadanos y que busque desmantelar a los grupos de delincuencia organizada”.

