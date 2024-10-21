Seguridad
Cuatro hombres fueron capturados en Durán con armas, municiones y un vehículo que se habrían usado en una masacre

Cuatro hombres se movilizaban con armas y municiones en un vehículo blanco, que habría sido usado en la masacre del pasado 12 de octubre en Durán, donde siete personas fueron victimadas.

   
Cuatro hombres, vinculados al grupo criminal Chone Killers, fueron capturados con armas, municiones y miles de dólares durante un operativo en el sector de El Arbolito de Durán, la madrugada del sábado 19 de octubre, en cumplimiento del estado de excepción.

También les decomisaron un vehículo blanco robado, que según investigaciones, habría sido usado por los criminales responsables en una masacre del cantón ferroviario que tuvo lugar el pasado 12 de octubre, que dejó asesinadas a 7 personas.

"El vehículo blanco en el que se encontraron los ciudadanos está plaqueado, no es la placa original. Es posible que este vehículo esté implicado en hechos violentos. Hay videos que están circulando en redes sociales", dijo Juan Carlos Barrionuevo, subjefe policial de Durán.

El jefe del operativo militar indicó que localizaron a los sospechosos mediante las denuncias reportadas al Plan de Recompensas 131.

Les decomisaron cerca de USD 3 mil, armas de fuego, más de 60 municiones y el vehículo blanco, que estaba reportado como robado.

Entre los detenidos, hay un adolescente y un adulto que han estado retenidos por otros crímenes anteriormente.

"El menor fue aprehendido antes en un intento de secuestro, con dos vehículos reportados como robados. El otro mayor es reincidente, estuvo aprehendido con USD 30 mil que no supo cómo justificar", indicó la autoridad policial de Durán.

Los uniformados también encontraron una libreta con nombres y anotaciones, por lo que la Policía investiga si corresponden a cobros por extorsiones.

