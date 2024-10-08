Seguridad
Masacre en Durán | Integrantes de los Chone Killers mataron a cuatro miembros de los Latin Kings

Una mueva matanza sacudió el cantón ferroviario, donde rige un estado de excepción y toque de queda, y donde opera el Bloque de Seguridad.

   
Este martes 8 de octubre, una nueva masacre sacudió a Durán, provincia del Guayas. Cuatro jóvenes fueron acribillados y otro resultó gravemente herido. El hecho ocurrió cerca del mediodía en la segunda etapa de El Recreo, en un callejón donde las víctimas se encontraban reunidas.

Testigos relataron que los atacantes, vestidos con atuendos similares a uniformes militares, fingieron realizar un operativo de seguridad en la zona. Al ingresar al callejón, obligaron a los jóvenes a arrodillarse y luego les dispararon sin piedad. Unos intentaron escapar, pero las balas los alcanzaron. En el lugar, las autoridades hallaron 28 restos de balas.

Los cuerpos de las víctimas quedaron tendidos junto a una vivienda. De acuerdo con el informe policial, los criminales eran al menos 10 individuos, presuntamente miembros de la banda Chone Killers, quienes se movilizaban en dos carros. Las víctimas, de entre 18 y 30 años, pertenecían a la banda rival Latin Kings y se dedicaban al tráfico de droga en menor escala, aunque no tenían antecedentes penales.

A pesar del estado de excepción y toque de queda que rige en Durán, esta masacre pone en evidencia la violencia que sigue azotando la ciudad. Un bloque de seguridad opera en la zona y, horas antes del ataque, había presentado un balance positivo de los resultados obtenidos.

El hecho recuerda un episodio similar ocurrido hace poco más de un mes en la cooperativa 5 de Junio de Durán, donde cuatro jóvenes también fueron asesinados en un tiroteo. La violencia entre bandas sigue siendo una constante en esta región, pese a las medidas implementadas por el Gobierno para contenerla.

Familiares de las víctimas claman por justicia mientras la policía continúa las investigaciones. Las autoridades aún no han informado sobre posibles detenciones relacionadas con esta masacre, pero se presume que los atacantes ya habían planificado el ataque.

Este suceso reaviva la preocupación en Durán y en el país por el aumento de la violencia entre bandas delictivas, lo que mantiene a la población en constante zozobra.

