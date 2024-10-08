Masacre en Durán | Integrantes de los Chone Killers mataron a cuatro miembros de los Latin Kings

Este martes 8 de octubre, una nueva <b>masacre </b>sacudió a <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/masacre-duran-asesinato-recreo-segunda-etapa-CX8123949 target=_blank>Durán</a></b>, provincia del<b> Guayas</b>. Cuatro jóvenes fueron acribillados y otro resultó gravemente herido. El hecho ocurrió cerca del mediodía en la <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/docena-asesinatos-duran-dos-dias-septiembre-AI8028424 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/hombres-asesinados-calcinados-plena-via-duran-CI8039004 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/una-madre-y-su-hijo-fueron-asesinados-en-duran-NB8113197 target=_blank></a></b>