Tres hombres fueron asesinados en un complejo deportivo del sur de Guayaquil

Tres hombres fueron asesinados la noche del lunes 21 de julio durante un ataque armado en un complejo deportivo ubicado en el sur de Guayaquil. Según reportes preliminares, al menos tres sicarios