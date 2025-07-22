Seguridad
22 jul 2025 , 07:55

Tres hombres fueron asesinados en un complejo deportivo del sur de Guayaquil

El ataque ocurrió la noche del lunes 21 de julio. Tres sicarios ingresaron al establecimiento y dispararon al menos 48 veces.

   
    El ataque se registró alrededor de las 22:30 de este lunes 21 de julio. ( Ítalo Ruiz / Ecuavisa )
Tres hombres fueron asesinados la noche del lunes 21 de julio durante un ataque armado en un complejo deportivo ubicado en el sur de Guayaquil. Según reportes preliminares, al menos tres sicarios abrieron fuego contra varias personas que se encontraban en el lugar.

El ataque se registró alrededor de las 22:30. Los agresores ingresaron al establecimiento portando armas cortas y un fusil, y realizaron al menos 48 disparos. Las tres víctimas mortales tenían entre 33 y 38 años. De acuerdo con la Policía, ninguno de ellos tenía antecedentes penales.

Los heridos fueron un hombre y una mujer. El primero fue trasladado de urgencia a una casa de salud y, hasta el momento, se desconoce su estado. La segunda, en cambio, tuvo una laceración en el brazo por el roce de un proyectil.

Las primeras indagaciones señalan que el ataque obedecería a una disputa entre organizaciones criminales. Los sicarios huyeron en motos, de acuerdo a testigos.

En lo que va de 2025, más de 1 800 personas han sido asesinadas en la Zona 8, conformada por Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón.

