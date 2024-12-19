Seguridad
Una pareja fue baleada al menos 30 veces frente a una plaza comercial en Machala

El hombre falleció en la escena mientras la mujer, que conducía el vehículo, fue trasladada en estado grave a un hospital. Los sicarios usaron un fusil

   
    Imagen de un auto baleado que quedó en la vereda de la avenida 25 de Junio, en Machala (El Oro).( Cortesía de Conexión Informativa )
Un hombre fue asesinado y una mujer resultó herida de gravedad este jueves 19 de noviembre a las 06:00 en la avenida 25 de Junio, frente a una plaza comercial de Machala.

Las víctimas se movilizaban en un vehículo blanco, que terminó sobre la vereda tras el ataque armado. La mujer, quien conducía el vehículo, fue trasladada a una casa de salud.

El hombre falleció súbitamente en la escena. Presentó varios impactos de arma de fuego en su cabeza y otras partes de su cuerpo.

El mayor Mario Centeno, jefe de Operaciones del Distrito Machala, explicó que los criminales usaron un fusil y dispararon al menos 30 veces contra la pareja.

También explicó que los sicarios se desplazaban en una motocicleta quienes se accidentaron en la vía a la Ferroviaria, dejando abandonado el liviano vehículo, y que según las primeras indagaciones, el objetivo de los atacantes era el hombre.

Personal de Criminalística y de Muertes Violentas arribaron a la escena del crimen para recoger los indicios balísticos.

