Un hombre que viajaba con un lingote de oro, valorado en 250 000 dólares, fue detenido

Un hombre fue detenido en Ecuador cuando trasladaba en un vehículo, sin la documentación respectiva, <b>un <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/camiones-cargamento-de-oro-detenido-imbabura-YK6628199 target=_blank>lingote de seis kilos de oro</a> valorado en aproximadamente 250 000 dólares</b>, lo que hace sospechar<b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/locutor-radio-asesinado-shushufindi-sucumbios-FA7064564 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/presunto-integrante-choneros-prision-preventiva-XE7060231 target=_blank></a>