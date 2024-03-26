Seguridad
26 mar 2024 , 17:45

Un hombre que viajaba con un lingote de oro, valorado en 250 000 dólares, fue detenido

Redacción

El lingote pesaba seis kilos y las autoridades sospechan que provendría de la minería

    Imagen referencial de lingotes de oro. ( Freepik )
Un hombre fue detenido en Ecuador cuando trasladaba en un vehículo, sin la documentación respectiva, un lingote de seis kilos de oro valorado en aproximadamente 250 000 dólares, lo que hace sospechar que provendría de la minería ilegal.

La detención se efectuó durante un operativo militar desarrollado en el cantón (municipio) de Piñas, perteneciente a la sureña provincia de El Oro, fronteriza con Perú, según detalló el Comando Conjunto de las Fuerzas Armadas.

"(Por) las evidencias encontradas se presume que (el lingote) sería el resultado de los trabajos de minería ilegal (extracción de oro) que se realizan en esta provincia (de El Oro)", apuntó en redes sociales el Ejército ecuatoriano.

El operativo que permitió la incautación de este lingote se desarrolló en el marco del estado de excepción y "conflicto armado interno" declarado por el Gobierno del presidente Daniel Noboa contra las bandas del crimen organizado, dedicadas principalmente al narcotráfico pero también a otras actividades ilícitas como la minería ilegal.

