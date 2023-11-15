Guayaquil | Medicina legal tarda ocho horas en recoger el cuerpo de un hombre que cayó del techo de una bodega

Un hombre que estaba reparando el techo de una bodega, en <b>Mapasingue Oeste</b>, en el norte de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/tres-personas-asesinadas-mucho-lote-guayaquil-IC6307758 target=_blank>Guayaquil</a></b>, murió tras caer de un andamio. La angustia de los familiares fue mayor porque tuvieron que esperar<b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/menor-asesinado-mapasingue-este-guayaquil-MM6295079 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/https-www-ecuavisa-com-noticias-ecuador-morgue-colapsada-hasta-cinco-horas-tarda-trasladar-un-cuerpo-para-su-autopsia-en-guayaquil-kf4610873-KF4610873 target=_blank></a></b> <i><b></b></i>