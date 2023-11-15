Seguridad
15 nov 2023 , 06:12

Guayaquil | Medicina legal tarda ocho horas en recoger el cuerpo de un hombre que cayó del techo de una bodega

Televistazo y Redacción

La víctima cayó de una altura de ocho metros. No tenía seguridad alguna mientras realizaba su trabajo.

Un hombre que estaba reparando el techo de una bodega, en Mapasingue Oeste, en el norte de Guayaquil, murió tras caer de un andamio. La angustia de los familiares fue mayor porque tuvieron que esperar alrededor de ocho horas para que el carro de Medicina Legal recoja el cadáver.

La víctima fue identificada por Víctor Sevillano. Según su hermano, Jorge Sevillano, el ahora occiso no contaba con ningún tipo de seguridad mientras estaba trabajando. Relató que su familiar cayó de una altura de ocho metros, alrededor de las 09:00 de este martes 14 de noviembre.

La emergencia fue reportada a las autoridades y paramédicos acudieron al sitio en una ambulancia, sin embargo, los rescatistas confirmaron que el hombre no tenía signos vitales.

El cuerpo de la víctima estuvo hasta la tarde en el piso. La policía sostuvo que la demora fue porque el carro de Medicina Legal estaba en otro procedimiento.

Además, los dueños o encargados de la bodega donde estaba trabajando Víctor no aparecían. Los familiares del fallecido reclamaban ayuda para costear la sepultura de su familiar.

