Sommerfeld afirma en la ONU que Ecuador redujo asesinatos relacionados con el narcotráfico en un 15 %

La canciller ecuatoriana, <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/canciller-gabriela-sommerfeld-migrantes-ecuador-estados-unidos-AM8709233 target=_blank>Gabriela Sommerfeld</a></b>, aseguró este lunes 10 de marzo ante la ONU en <b>Viena</b>, capital de <b>Austria</b>, que su Gobierno, encabezado por el presidente en funciones, <b>Daniel Noboa</b>, logró<b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/violencia-crecio-ecuador-narcotraficantes-rutas-contrabando-droga-LX8909638 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/ecuador-2024-282-toneladas-drogas-decomisadas-29-2023-LD8500827 target=_blank></a></b>