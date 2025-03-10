Seguridad
Sommerfeld afirma en la ONU que Ecuador redujo asesinatos relacionados con el narcotráfico en un 15 %

La canciller ecuatoriana está en Austria donde es parte de la edición número 67 de la Comisión de Estupefacientes de la ONU.

   
    La ministra de Relaciones Exteriores de Ecuador, Gabriela Sommerfeld, aseguró ante la ONU en Viena que su Gobierno logró entre 2023 y 2024 reducir la tasa de asesinatos relacionados con el narcotráfico en un 15,4 %.( Olatz Castrillo / EFE )
La canciller ecuatoriana, Gabriela Sommerfeld, aseguró este lunes 10 de marzo ante la ONU en Viena, capital de Austria, que su Gobierno, encabezado por el presidente en funciones, Daniel Noboa, logró entre 2023 y 2024 reducir la tasa de asesinatos relacionados con el narcotráfico en un 15,4 %.

En su intervención ante la Comisión de Estupefacientes de la ONU 2025 la mandataria recordó la estrategia lanzada por Noboa -que espera ser reelegido en la segunda vuelta de las presidenciales del 13 de abril- de declarar un conflicto armado no internacional e identificar a 22 grupos delincuenciales como terroristas.

Además de la caída en los homicidios intencionales, la ministra destacó el incremento del 7,5 % en la cantidad de armas de fuego decomisadas, el aumento del 33,3 % en el decomiso de drogas y el crecimiento en los operativos realizados conjuntamente por la Policía Nacional y las Fuerzas Armadas.

A ello se añade "la destrucción récord de 302 toneladas de sustancias sujetas a fiscalización", dijo Sommerfeld.

Según la ministra ecuatoriana, las autoridades de su país consiguieron sacar de circulación "3 850 armas de fuego, 250 000 municiones, 88 000 explosivos".

Además, se aprehendieron en 2024 más de 280 toneladas de droga, lo que causó a los narcotraficantes daños económicos de unos 4 000 millones de dólares en un año.

En su último informe sobre las drogas en el mundo, publicado el 4 de febrero, la Junta Internacional de Fiscalización de Estupefacientes (JIFE) admitió que Ecuador afronta el desafío de frenar una verdadera explosión de violencia vinculada al narcotráfico.

Sommerfeld defendió hoy la "decidida labor" emprendida por el Ejecutivo ecuatoriano, con un conjunto de medidas que incluyó el fortalecimiento del sistema penitenciario.

"Se han adoptado medidas para fortalecer el sistema penitenciario, con lo que se ha logrado desmantelar estructuras criminales dedicadas a controlar actividades ilícitas. Esto ha permitido restablecer el control y el orden de las cárceles", aseguró la ministra ecuatoriana.

"El narcotráfico, vinculado con la delincuencia organizada transnacional, la corrupción y la impunidad, ponen en peligro la democracia, el Estado de Derecho, los derechos humanos, además destruyen economías lícitas y debilitan a los Gobiernos electos democráticamente", dijo Sommerfeld en su discurso.

La ministra concluyó que la lucha contra el narcotráfico y el crimen organizado es un "desafío compartido que ningún país pueda enfrentar en solitario".

Por eso, Sommerfeld hizo "un llamado a toda la comunidad internacional a reconocer la complejidad y la transversalidad de los problemas, su impacto en la seguridad ciudadana, la importancia de actuar en forma conjunta y coordinada para derrotar juntos el narcoterrorismo".

