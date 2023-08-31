Seguridad
31 ago 2023 , 13:28

El Frente de Seguridad analiza la situación delictiva registrada en las últimas horas en el país

user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción

La Fuerza Pública ejecuta varias operaciones tras los atentados con coche bomba en Quito.

Fuente:
Televistazo

Tras los hechos ocurridos en las últimas horas, el Frente de Seguridad del Gobierno está reunido en el Palacio de Carondelet. El encuentro es liderado por el secretario de Seguridad, Wagner Bravo, el Ministro del Interior, Juan Zapata, el Comandante de la Policía, Fausto Salinas y el Jefe del Comando Conjunto de las Fuerzas Armadas, Luis Lara.

Las autoridades analizan las nuevas acciones que tomará el Gobierno Nacional ante la crítica situación de inseguridad que vive el país, luego de los dos atentados con coche bomba en Quito.

Los informes de Inteligencia de la Policía determinan que los atentados tienen relación con el amotinamiento en la Cárcel de Turi en Cuenca, la retención de guías penitenciarios y policías en este centro como rechazo a la intervención de las Fuerzas Armadas para el control de armas, municiones y explosivos.

Lea también: Dos coches bomba explotaron en Quito; hay seis detenidos por los ataques

Seis presuntos implicados en la detonación en el primer coche bomba fueron detenidos, cinco colombianos y un ecuatoriano dos horas después de la explosión. La Fiscalía informó que dispuso varias diligencias para determinar su situación jurídica en las próximas 24 horas.

Pablo Ramírez, director de Investigaciones de la Policía indicó:

Quote

"Tienen antecedentes por extorsión, robo, asesinato, tres de ellos fueron detenidos hace 15 días por el robo de un camión y por robos extorsivos y fueron liberados con medidas sustitutivas".

La reunión de las autoridades fue en ausencia del Presidente de la República, Guillermo Lasso, que no se encuentra en Quito.

En las próximas horas la Comandancia de la Policía y el Ministro del Interior darán a conocer los resultados de las investigaciones hasta el momento.

Temas
coche bomba
atentados
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas