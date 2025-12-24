Seguridad
Un extranjero fue sentenciado a 40 años de cárcel por el asesinato de un policía

El policía estaba gozando de sus días libres, ayudando a su madre a atender su tienda, cuando fue baleado por un ciudadano extranjero.

   
Un tribunal sentenció a Humberto Enrique García, un ciudadano colombiano, a 40 años de cárcel por el asesinato de un servidor policial en la provincia de Zamora Chinchipe.

Los hechos que motivaron esta condena ocurrieron el pasado 25 de marzo de 2025, en el barrio Isimanchi del cantón Chinchipe. Ese día, a las 15:30, el cabo segundo Cristian Johnson Paccha perdió la vida a manos del hoy sentenciado.

Según información expuesta en la audiencia, el hombre estaba gozando de sus días libres en su tierra natal y fue atacado mientras ayudaba a su madre en su tienda.

Luego de dos días de intensa búsqueda y persecución ininterrumpida, agentes lograron capturar en la Y de Yangana, del cantón Loja, al extranjero causante del asesinato.

El juez no solo impuso la pena privativa de libertad, sino que aplicó agravantes debido al tipo de crimen y las circunstancias en las que se dio. Además de los 40 años en prisión, el condenado deberá pagar una reparación económica a la familia de la víctima equivalente a 800 salarios básicos unificados.

El sujeto tenía consigo un arma de fuego cargada de seis municiones y 19 cartuchos adicionales.

