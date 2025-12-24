Un extranjero fue sentenciado a 40 años de cárcel por el asesinato de un policía

Un tribunal sentenció a Humberto Enrique García, un ciudadano colombiano, a 40 años de cárcel por e<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/asesino-policia-capturado-zamora-chinchipe-XB9030514 target=_blank>l asesinato de un servidor policial</a></b> en la provincia de Zamora Chinchipe. Los hechos que motivaron esta<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/hombre-intento-matar-expareja-guayaquil-GH10601315 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/jezdimir-srdan-beneficiado-justicia-ecuatoriana-GH10601124 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b>