25 abr 2025 , 06:40

Expendedores de droga en La Ecuatoriana, sur de Quito, destruyeron sus celulares al momento de la detención

En un inmueble allanado se encontraron armas de fuego y dos autos reportados como robados.

   
Seis sujetos fueron detenidos en un operativo policial contra la comercialización de droga en La Ecuatoriana, sur de Quito.

Los sujetos, al darse cuenta de la presencia policial, intentaron deshacerse de las sustancias ilícitas y algunos celulares.

"Al momento de la detención encontramos a tres ecuatorianos con algunos teléfonos celulares. Intentaron destruirlos. Los pusieron en el piso y empezaron a pisarlos", contó Joan Luna, comandante policial del Distrito Quitumbe.

Al realizar el allanamiento con personal de Antinarcóticos y la Policía Judicial detectaron a tres personas más, quienes intentaron escapar.

Al interior del inmueble se pudo encontrar más evidencia como paquetes de droga, armas de fuego y dos vehículos reportados como robados.

"Pudimos determinar que ellos habían participado en algunos asaltos en horas de la madrugada", agregó Luna

Esta intervención deja como resultado seis personas detenidas, entre ellas una mujer. Tres de ellos tienen antecedentes penales.

Las autoridades investigan la procedencia de la droga, al igual que la información de los teléfonos, a fin de identificar si pertenecen a algún grupo delictivo y en qué otros eventos estarían involucrados.

