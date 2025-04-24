Quito
24 abr 2025 , 06:38

Quito | Los asaltos cometidos por motorizados van en aumento en Chillogallo

Los delincuentes utilizan armas de fuego para intimidar a los moradores.

   
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Los habitantes del barrio El Tránsito de Chillogallo, sur de Quito, manifiestan que enfrentan uno de sus peores momentos de inseguridad.

"Están asaltándonos en motos", "hay muchos ladrones, por favor, necesitamos a la Policía Nacional", manifiestan sus moradores.

LEA: Norte de Quito: una furgoneta y una camioneta se chocaron en Carcelén

Desde hace tres meses personas en moto atemorizan a la población. Con armas de fuego amenazan y asaltan a los peatones.

En menos de 10 cuadras asaltan a los pasajeros del transporte público. Los choferes tampoco se salvan. "Hace 15 días le asaltaron a un compañero, un automóvil le había cerrado el paso y le desvalijaron todo", contó el conducto de un bus.

LEA: Sur de Quito: la Policía Nacional descubrió que en dos licorerías de Chillogallo se expendía droga

Los habitantes colocan cámaras, cercas eléctricas y alarmas, pero los vecinos piden la construcción de una UPC. Además, anuncian una movilización de protesta por la inseguridad.

LEA: Quito: un artefacto explosivo fue desactivado en las afueras de la Asamblea Nacional

Temas
asaltos
motorizados
Chillogallo
sur de Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas