La Policía Nacional abatió a dos delincuentes en Esmeraldas y Daule este 11 de marzo

En lo que va del 2025, la Policía Nacional ha abatido en uso legítimo de fuerza a 30 sospechosos de delitos.

   
    Imagen de los dos procedimientos policiales en donde dos delincuentes fueron abatidos.( Policía Nacional )
La Policía Nacional comunicó que abatió a dos delincuentes, en uso legítimo de la fuerza, este viernes 11 de marzo por los delitos de robo y secuestro en Daule y Esmeraldas.

En el caso del cantón guayasense, ocurrió tras persecución ininterrumpida. Los agentes identificaron a sujetos implicados en el delito de robo de un camión y secuestro del conductor.

Los antisociales, al ver a los policías, usaron una pistola, y los agentes respondieron con sus armas de dotación. En el intercambio de disparos, un antisocial falleció y la víctima de secuestro fue liberada.

El caso de Esmeraldas tuvo lugar cuando agentes que realizaban patrullajes fueron alertados de un robo con arma de fuego a la altura del parque 9 de Octubre. Los policías identificaron al causante, y al momento de neutralizarlo, fueron atacados con balas.

Los agentes repelieron la amenaza y abatieron al hombre armado. Comunicaron que el criminal registraba antecedentes penales por robo, hurto y tenencia de armas.

En lo que va del 2025, la Policía Nacional ha abatido en uso legítimo de fuerza a 30 sospechosos de delitos. Esta mañana también lo hizo en el norte de Guayaquil.

