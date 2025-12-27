Seguridad
27 dic 2025 , 17:49

Ejército y Policía rechazan denuncia por supuesto robo de joyas en Quevedo

Ambas instituciones rechazaron las acusaciones contra militares en el marco de la detención de un presunto asesino.

   
    El caso mencionado por el Ejército y la Policía sucedió entre la tarde y noche de este viernes en la parroquia San Camilo.( Cortesía )
El Ejército Ecuatoriano y la Policía Nacional rechazaron este sábado 27 de diciembre las acusaciones de que un grupo de militares haya sustraído joyas durante un allanamiento realizado en un domicilio del cantón Quevedo, en Los Ríos, en el marco de la detención de un presunto asesino. Ambas instituciones aseguraron que las denuncias por robo son falsas.

El caso mencionado por el Ejército y la Policía sucedió entre la tarde y noche de este viernes en la parroquia San Camilo. En ese sector, personal de inteligencia militar aprehendió a un hombre identificado como Juan David S. L., quien sería integrante de la organización criminal Los Lobos.

No obstante, tras la inspección del inmueble, un grupo de personas denunció que los uniformados habrían sustraído joyas y dinero en efectivo.

La discusión entre los presuntos afectados y los militares atrajo la atención de decenas de ciudadanos y medios locales, que rodearon el vehículo institucional y registraron la escena con sus celulares.

Posteriormente, agentes de la Policía Nacional acudieron al lugar para apoyar el procedimiento. Estos realizaron el registro de los soldados y la inspección del vehículo, sin que se encontraran indicios u objetos relacionados con la denuncia presentada.

En medio del tumulto, el hombre que había sido aprehendido inicialmente logró huir, sin que militares ni policías consiguieran recapturarlo. Adicionalmente, el escape fue aplaudido por parte de los testigos.

Finalmente, el Ejército lamentó que familiares y amigos del sospechoso hayan provocado una aglomeración, situación que —según la institución— fue aprovechada por el presunto asesino para darse a la fuga.

