22 abr 2025 , 19:44

El Ejército dejó sin herramientas para hacer TikTok a un pabellón de la cárcel de Quevedo

El Ejército realizó un operativo en el Centro de Rehabilitación Social de Quevedo para confiscar equipos de video a los presos.

   
    Imagen de los artículos que decomisaron las autoridades en Quevedo( Ejercito ecuatoriano )
Tras un operativo de control de armas, municiones y explosivos (CAMEX) en Quevedo, miembros del ejército ecuatoriano decomisaron herramientas que los presos usaban para hacer videos en una red social.

Los privados de la libertad forman parte de un pabellón de mediana seguridad del Centro de Rehabilitación Social de Quevedo, lugar desde donde detectaron la realización de un video que fue difundido en TikTok; esto generó sospechas sobre posibles actividades ilícitas que serían generadas desde una celda.

Durante el operativo incautó dos teléfonos celulares, un cable cargador y tres armas cortopunzantes de fabricación artesanal.

También ejecutó un operativo en el Centro de Privación de Libertad N.° 1 Imbabura, durante la intervención en los pabellones del centro penitenciario, decomisó diversos elementos ilegales como: celulares, pipas artesanales, un ventilador, un parlante, un chip de telefonía celular; entre otros.

Militares y policías durante el operativo en una cárcel de Imbabura.
Militares y policías durante el operativo en una cárcel de Imbabura. ( Ejército ecuatoriano )
