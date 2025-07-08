Unos sicarios acribillan a dos hombres en tricimoto en Pascuales, norte de Guayaquil

Dos hombres fueron asesinados la noche del lunes 7 de julio entre las calles Leonidas Plaza y Colimes, en la parroquia <b>Pascuales</b>, en el norte de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/dos-jovenes-de-13-anos-pierden-la-vida-por-balas-perdidas-en-flor-de-bastion-noroeste-de-guayaquil-DG9594498 target=_blank>Guayaquil</a></b>. Las víctimas se movilizaban en una tricimoto <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/asesinato-goe-policia-guayaquil-AF9632367 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/muertes-violentas-ecuador-disminuyeron-junio-2025-DD9599702 target=_blank></a></b>