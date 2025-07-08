Seguridad
Unos sicarios acribillan a dos hombres en tricimoto en Pascuales, norte de Guayaquil

Los atacantes dispararon más de 15 veces contra las víctimas.

   
Registro
Televistazo y Redacción
Dos hombres fueron asesinados la noche del lunes 7 de julio entre las calles Leonidas Plaza y Colimes, en la parroquia Pascuales, en el norte de Guayaquil. Las víctimas se movilizaban en una tricimoto cuando fueron interceptadas por sicarios que, según información preliminar, se trasladaban en otros carros.

El ataque ocurrió alrededor de las 20:00 y alarmó a los moradores del sector, quienes escucharon más de 15 disparos consecutivos. Al salir de sus viviendas, se encontraron con la tricimoto estacionada y los dos cuerpos sin vida en su interior. Sin embargo, cuando la Policía llegó al lugar, solo halló los cadáveres en la calzada, ya que el vehículo había sido retirado por otras personas.

Agentes policiales confirmaron que uno de los fallecidos conducía la tricimoto y el otro viajaba como pasajero. El área fue acordonada mientras personal de Criminalística realizaba las pericias correspondientes y el levantamiento de los cuerpos, lo que ocurrió cerca de las 22:00.

Por temor a represalias, ningún habitante del sector dio declaraciones. Los familiares de las víctimas y los uniformados que participaron en el operativo también evitaron pronunciarse frente a las cámaras. La Policía continúa con las investigaciones para identificar a los responsables del crimen.

En lo que va de 2025, más de 1 800 personas han sido asesinadas en la Zona 8, conformada por Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón.

