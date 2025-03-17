Seguridad
14 sospechosos de atentados a dos unidades policiales de Guayaquil fueron capturados

La Policía Nacional identifica a los 14 detenidos como presuntos integrantes de Los Tiguerones, entre los que se encuentran seis adolescentes.

   
    Imagen de 14 detenidos por atentados contra unidades policiales en Nueva Prosperina, Guayaquil.( Policía Nacional )
La Policía Nacional, en colaboración con la Armada, ejecutó este lunes 17 de marzo el operativo Resurgir 10 en el distrito Nueva Prosperina, noroeste de Guayaquil, donde 14 presuntos integrantes de Los Tiguerones fueron capturados.

La intervención se ejecutó después que, durante la madrugada, dos unidades policiales fueron escenarios de un ataque terrorista, detalló el teniente coronel Herbie Guamaní, jefe policial de esta zona.

"Hemos allanado cerca de 50 domicilios en Socio Vivienda 2 y en el sector de La Barraca, donde tenemos aproximadamente 14 personas detenidas, entre ellos igualmente existen seis personas menores de edad", indicó.

La autoridad policial manifestó que encontraron en posesión de los aprehendidos una pistola, tres revólveres, tres fusiles, dos subametralladores y un subfusil Mini Uzi.

En cuanto a municiones, se decomisaron 309 cartuchos, entre las que están 149 balas para fusil. Los agentes también hallaron durante los allanamientos prendas de vestir con similares características a uniformes policiales.

Este operativo se produjo un día después que un niño de 8 años falleciera tras manipular una granada en Socio Vivienda.

En este sector de Guayaquil ocurrió la peor masacre no carcelaria el pasado 6 de marzo, cuando fueron asesinadas 22 personas.

