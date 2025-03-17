14 sospechosos de atentados a dos unidades policiales de Guayaquil fueron capturados

La Policía Nacional, en colaboración con la Armada, ejecutó este lunes 17 de marzo el operativo Resurgir 10 en el distrito Nueva Prosperina, noroeste de Guayaquil, d<b>onde 14 presuntos integrantes de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/captura-de-alias-negro-willy-el-narco-creo-una-empresa-en-espana-y-vivia-en-zona-residencial-sera-deportado-YA8200980 target=_blank>Lo</a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/caso-malvinas-reconstruccion-desaparicion-menores-HM8970009 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/duran-disputa-cinco-facciones-chone-killers-aumento-asesinatos-DL8951050 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/socio-vivienda-como-es-el-lugar-donde-ocurrio-la-mayor-masacre-en-la-historia-de-guayaquil-GH8922923 target=_blank></a></b>