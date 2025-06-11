Seguridad
Delincuentes armados asaltaron en una boletería de transporte público en el sur de Quito

Un guardia fue víctima del asalto. Los delincuentes se le llevaron su arma de dotación.

   
Una cámara de seguridad registró el momento en el que dos sujetos armados asaltaron en una boletería de transporte público en Chillogallo, sur de Quito.

El hecho ocurrió la noche del pasado lunes 2 de junio, pero las imágenes trascendieron recién desde esta semana.

El clip muestra cómo los sujetos pagan su pasaje e ingresan a la parada Fundeporte, del corredor sur occidental. Pero inmediatamente encañonan al guardia de seguridad y le quitan lo que sería un arma.

No satisfechos con eso, uno de los delincuentes exigen el dinero en la boletería. El trabajador les dio algo de dinero ante el riesgo de recibir un disparo.

La Policía Nacional se encuentra en investigaciones. Mientras que la Empresa de Pasajeros Quito dijo que no manejan información del caso porque el corredor sur occidental está a cargo de un consorcio privado.

