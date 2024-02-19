Seguridad
19 feb 2024 , 12:47

Caso Metástasis: Ronny Aleaga fue convocado para que rinda versión este miércoles

Redacción y Televistazo

Según la Fiscalía, el exasambleísta del correísmo es, alias El Ruso, en los chats del narco Leandro Norero con Xavier Jordán.

Fuente:
Televistazo

La Fiscalía investiga las actuaciones del exasambleísta del correísmo Ronny Aleaga en el Caso Metástasis.

Incluyó en el expediente un oficio de enero de 2023 en el que Aleaga, usando su calidad de legislador, pide a la fiscal Diana Salazar que le informe si Xavier Jordán y Leonardo Cortázar, son investigados o procesados en la causa por lavado de activos abierta en contra de los hermanos y esposa del narcotraficante Leandro Norero.

El interés de Alega por la situación de los dos personajes, que aparecen con él en la foto de la piscina en Miami, lo lleva a exigir a la Fiscal que responda pronto y que no omita ningún detalle.

Ahora Aleaga deberá comparecer a la Fiscalía para rendir su versión. Salazar lo convocó para este miércoles a las 9 de la mañana. Dispuso a un grupo de agentes para que lo ubiquen y le entreguen la notificación.

La Fiscal General identifica a Ronny Aleaga como, El Ruso, nombre que aparece recurrentemente en los chats entre Norero y Jordán como su operador político y haciendo negocios en su nombre con gobiernos locales.

Le puede interesar: Leandro Norero sí está muerto como lo corrobora la prueba forense, explica Diana Salazar

En su momento, Aleaga negó ser El Ruso, pero para la Fiscalía los mensajes demuestran que es él. Por ejemplo, el 6 de septiembre de 2022, escriben sobre Fernando Villavicencio:

  • Jordán: Jueves le vamos a sacar la ... en la Asamblea a FV
  • Norero: Qué dice el ruso
  • Jordán: Está preparando lo del jueves, se le va con todo a la yugular con certificados y papeles

    • Dos días después, Ronny Aleaga presentó, en efecto, una denuncia en la Fiscalía en contra de Fernando Villavicencio. Jordán le escribe a Norero:

  • Jordán: Viste al ruso... Lo dejó como puerco... Y lo denunció a FV.

    • Y le envía este tuit de Radio Pichincha que informa el hecho. En otros chats, Norero y Jordán relacionan al Ruso con los Latin Kings, pandilla a la que perteneció Aleaga y con la foto en la piscina.

    La Fiscalía analiza estos elementos en medio de la expectativa por más vinculaciones al Caso Metástasis o la apertura de Metástasis 2 que Diana Salazar anunció en Ecuavisa.

    Temas
    lavado de activos
    Miami
    Fiscalía
    piscina
    versión
    caso Metástasis
    Ronny Aleaga
    Leandro Norero
    Xavier Jordán
    Ecuador
    Noticias
