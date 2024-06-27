Seguridad
27 jun 2024 , 22:14

Habitantes de Santa Elena presentan acciones legales para frenar la construcción de la Cárcel del Encuentro

Los trabajos para edificar el nuevo reclusorio iniciaron la mañana de este miércoles 26 de junio.

Los habitantes de las comunas Juntas del Pacífico y Bajada de Chanduy, pertenecientes a la provincia de Santa Elena, llegaron este jueves 27 de junio a Guayaquil para solicitar ante la Justicia una medida cautelar para intentar frenar la construcción de la Cárcel del Encuentro, como la ha denominado el Gobierno de Daniel Noboa.

Los santaelenenses llegaron con letreros para insistir en su protesta contra la obra. Hoy ya cuentan con la asesoría legal del Comité Permanente por la Defensa de los Derechos Humanos (CDH), un organismo con sede en el Puerto Principal.

Los trabajos para edificar el nuevo reclusorio iniciaron la mañana del miércoles con la ampliación del único camino de acceso y con la deforestación de una parte del predio La Envidia, un bosque virgen donde el Ejecutivo dispuso que se levante la obra.

Los comuneros sostienen que cuentan con documentos que les acreditan la titularidad ancestral de esas tierras. Aseguran que han intentado mostrarle esos archivos al Gobierno, pero no han podido.

Agregan que, además de la medida cautelar, solicitarán otras acciones constitucionales para intentar levantar la reserva que pesa sobre el proyecto, pues, según el Servicio Nacional de Atención Integral a Privados de Libertad (SNAI), la obra responde a temas de seguridad nacional.

Por otra parte, sostienen que el Gobierno está cometiendo también un delito ambiental. Si bien el bosque no forma parte del Sistema Nacional de Áreas Protegidas, como especificó el Ministerio del Ambiente, sí está situado dentro de un área de conservación provincial, que fue legalizado el año pasado.

Para levantar la cárcel de Santa Elena se intervendrá 16,8 hectáreas de un área total de 300 que fueron embargadas por el Estado, de acuerdo a lo especificado por el SNAI.

