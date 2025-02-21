La Policía halló cuatro cuerpos en laguna del recinto Manga Covacha, en Vía a la Costa

La Policía Nacional halló cuatro cadáveres en una laguna ubicada en el <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/cadaveres-hallados-via-costa-guayaquil-DX8514959 target=_blank>Recinto Manga Covacha</a></b>, en el kilómetro 26 de Vía a la Costa, al oeste de Guayaquil. La recolección de estos cuerpos ocurrió en la<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/la-mutacion-de-los-secuestros-en-ecuador-grupos-criminales-han-deshumanizado-a-victimas-NL8418096 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/laguna-progreso-nuevo-botadero-de-cadaveres-guayaquil-YF8241155 target=_blank></a></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/urbanizaciones-samborondon-daule-criminales-HL8841955 target=_blank></a></b>