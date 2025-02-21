Seguridad
21 feb 2025 , 11:19

La Policía halló cuatro cuerpos en laguna del recinto Manga Covacha, en Vía a la Costa

Ocho cuerpos se han encontrado en esta zona de Guayaquil en lo que va del 2025. En 2024, se hallaron 50 cadáveres en esta zona.

   
  • La Policía halló cuatro cuerpos en laguna del recinto Manga Covacha, en Vía a la Costa
    Imagen de una laguna que está en el distrito Progreso de Guayaquil, en Vía a la Costa. Ese sector se convirtió en un botadero de cuerpos en 2024.( Televistazo/Archivo )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Policía Nacional halló cuatro cadáveres en una laguna ubicada en el Recinto Manga Covacha, en el kilómetro 26 de Vía a la Costa, al oeste de Guayaquil.

La recolección de estos cuerpos ocurrió en la tarde del jueves 20 de febrero, después que ciudadanos reportaran al ECU 911 que habían visto a personas flotando.

Le puede interesar: La mutación de los secuestros en Ecuador, grupos criminales han deshumanizado a víctimas

Un hallazgo similar se produjo el pasado 17 de enero. En ese caso, los cadáveres presentaban varios signos de violencia, como heridas de disparos de armas de fuego.

Un reportaje que hizo Ecuavisa.com en noviembre pasado apuntó que entre las hipótesis del uso de este lugar como botadero de cuerpos está que los restos humanos son arrastrados la corriente del denominado canal de la muerte.

Lea también: Urbanizaciones bajo la lupa: criminales se ocultan tras alquileres sin control

Los cadáveres fueron trasladados a morgues y se espera que Medicina Legal pueda identificar a los fallecidos.

Temas
vía a la Costa
crimen
asesinato
muertes
progreso
cadáveres
lagunas
Ecuador
Guayaquil
Noticias
Recomendadas