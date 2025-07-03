Seguridad
03 jul 2025 , 17:30

El cadáver de una mujer fue abandonado junto a su hijo de dos años en un campo petrolero de Santa Elena

El hallazgo de una mujer muerta con su hijo de dos años en Ancón recordó a los habitantes de esa comunidad de Santa Elena a un caso muy similar que ocurrió en febrero pasado.

   
    Imagen de archivo. Foto de un patrullero policial en la vía Ancón-Atahualpa de Santa Elena.( Annabell Verdezoto/Ecuavisa )
Ginger Del Pezo Chacón, de 32 años, fue hallada muerta la mañana de este jueves 3 de julio en un campo petrolero de la vía Ancón-Atahualpa, Santa Elena. Su cadáver fue abandonado en el sitio junto a su hijo de dos años, quien estaba con vida.

La alerta la dio un comunero cerca de las 08:30, al observar la escena en una vía de tercer orden. Ante este suceso, acudió a la Unidad Policial Comunitaria de Ancón.

Agentes policiales comprobaron que la mujer fue asesinada con varios disparos de un arma de fuego y actualmente cotejan cámaras de seguridad públicas y privadas para poder establecer una ruta de cómo los delincuentes abandonaron a la víctima y a su hijo.

El menor de edad fue trasladado al Hospital Liborio Panchana de Santa Elena. "Está estable, están realizando algunos exámenes y esperando que llegue la familia para entregarlo a ellos para que esté a buen recaudo", manifestó un agente de la Dinapen a medios de comunicación.

Giancarlos Gellibert, teniente político de Ancón, expresó que la mujer asesinada es oriunda de la comuna Valdivia, de la parroquia Manglaralto.

El punto donde se conoció esta muerte violenta está ubicado a pocos kilómetros del sector donde el cadáver de una mujer fue hallado hace cinco meses. En ese caso, la hija de ocho meses de la víctima fue hallado gateando por la carretera.

Hasta mayo del 2025, el cantón Santa Elena registró 49 asesinatos.

