El cadáver de una mujer fue abandonado junto a su hijo de dos años en un campo petrolero de Santa Elena

Ginger Del Pezo Chacón, de 32 años, fue hallada muerta la mañana de este jueves 3 de julio en un campo petrolero de la <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/santa-elena-la-madre-asesinada-en-la-via-atahualpa-ancon-no-es-el-unico-caso-JA8727469 target=_blank>vía Ancón-Atahualpa</a></b>, Santa Elena. Su cadáver fue abandonado en el sitio junto a <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/banda-extorsionadores-cooperativa-buses-guayaquil-capturada-LA9626940 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/abogado-fito-alexei-schacht-estados-unidos-MY9625691 target=_blank></a></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/bebe-santa-elena-madre-asesinada-DC8721104 target=_blank></a>